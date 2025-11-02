What the Raiders' Offense Must Do to Get Back on Track
Time is winding down on the Las Vegas Raiders' chances of a successful season.
Predicting the Raiders' Performance
The Raiders' lackluster start to the season has not made many believers around the National Football League, and rightfully so. The Raiders' struggles on offense have negated any progress they made elsewhere. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports shared his prediction for the Raiders on Sunday.
"Both of these teams are coming off a bye, and both badly need a victory. The Jaguars need to get the passing game going, but the Raiders' defense has played decent football. The problem has been the Las Vegas offense, and I think it stays that way. The Jaguars will win a close one on the road," Prisco said.
Healthy Raiders
The Raiders' offense struggled when fully healthy. The unit struggled even more without Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers in the fold. With both players expected to return against the Jaguars, Las Vegas' offense may be more productive than it has been lately.
Earlier this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how critical Bowers and Meyers are to him and the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas' offense was a shell of itself the last time they took to the field. The absence of both players factored into their blowout loss in Kansas City.
“I mean, they're both special players and obviously integral for what we're doing, and for our ability to execute. But I also know we have to be mindful of he hasn't played in a while. So, you can't put him in there for 75 snaps and just say, 'Hey, we got him back.' There's an easing-in process with some guys that have been out for an extended period of time. And a lot of that comes from our sports science department, and we'll consult with those guys,” Kelly said.
“Pete [Carroll] will consult with those guys of, ‘What do you think the adequate rep count is?’ Knock on wood, they're available. And then what it is and then piecing the game plan together off of that. But it's, obviously, I think that anybody in this league would be excited if Brock [Bowers] was back, and we're excited and I know he is too, because Brock loves football and has worked his tail off.
"And I think, sometimes when you get an injury, it's hard because your mind is like, 'I'm good, I can go,' but your body's not cooperating with you. So right now, it looks like his body and mind are cooperating, and that's a good thing."
