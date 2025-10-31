Why the Raiders Just Got Their Best Injury Report of the Year
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting set for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars from the AFC South. This is a matchup that the Raiders want to win to get the second half started on the right note.
The Raiders will be back at home in Allegiant Stadium, and this game is going to give them another chance to win a game in front of their home fans. They have to give Raider Nation something to cheer for on Sunday.
As the Silver and Black are back at work this week, getting ready for this game, there have been some chances the Raiders have made. We are going to see how those turn out. The Raiders also used the bye week to get key players back on the practice field and hopefully get them healthy to play in this week's game. That is something that the Raiders wanted to have coming off their bye week. And they are getting some, and that is a key to having success.
Raiders Release Final Injury Report For Week 9
On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders had their final practice as they are preparing for their game against the Jaguars. For the Raiders, they had a good one and feel they have a good game plan going into Sunday. On Friday, we found out more about some players who will and will not play on Sunday from the final injury report.
On the defensive side, you had defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive tackle Adam Butler, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, and safety Lonnie Johnson. All of them were full participants in Friday's practice. But for Johnson, he was ruled OUT for Sunday's game. The Raiders will give him more time to recover from his injury.
On the offensive side, you had tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell all fully participating. O'Connell has been ruled OUT and the team is giving him more time to recover from his wrist injury. Getting Bowers and Meyers back this week is huge for this Raiders offense, who is looking to get things going.
Raiders Injures
TE Brock Bowers- Full
DT Adam Butler- Full
DE Maxx Crosby- Full
S Lonnie Johnson- Full (OUT)
WR Jakobi Meyers- Full
QB Aidan O'Connell- Full (OUT)
S Isaiah Pola-Mao- Full
