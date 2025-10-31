Raiders Today

Why the Raiders Just Got Their Best Injury Report of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders had a final practice before their Week 9 matchup against the Jaguars. Here are the players who popped up on the final injury report.

Michael Canelo

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting set for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars from the AFC South. This is a matchup that the Raiders want to win to get the second half started on the right note.

The Raiders will be back at home in Allegiant Stadium, and this game is going to give them another chance to win a game in front of their home fans. They have to give Raider Nation something to cheer for on Sunday.

As the Silver and Black are back at work this week, getting ready for this game, there have been some chances the Raiders have made. We are going to see how those turn out. The Raiders also used the bye week to get key players back on the practice field and hopefully get them healthy to play in this week's game. That is something that the Raiders wanted to have coming off their bye week. And they are getting some, and that is a key to having success.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Raiders Release Final Injury Report For Week 9

On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders had their final practice as they are preparing for their game against the Jaguars. For the Raiders, they had a good one and feel they have a good game plan going into Sunday. On Friday, we found out more about some players who will and will not play on Sunday from the final injury report.

On the defensive side, you had defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive tackle Adam Butler, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, and safety Lonnie Johnson. All of them were full participants in Friday's practice. But for Johnson, he was ruled OUT for Sunday's game. The Raiders will give him more time to recover from his injury.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers at practice one day after asking GM John Spytek for a trade.
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers at practice one day after asking GM John Spytek for a trade. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

On the offensive side, you had tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell all fully participating. O'Connell has been ruled OUT and the team is giving him more time to recover from his wrist injury. Getting Bowers and Meyers back this week is huge for this Raiders offense, who is looking to get things going.

Raiders Injures

TE Brock Bowers- Full

DT Adam Butler- Full

DE Maxx Crosby- Full

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

S Lonnie Johnson- Full (OUT)

WR Jakobi Meyers- Full

QB Aidan O'Connell- Full (OUT)

S Isaiah Pola-Mao- Full

Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.