Raiders Get More Good News in Latest Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders got more news from their second injury report of Week 9.

Michael Canelo

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting set for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars from the AFC South. This is a matchup that the Raiders want to win to get the second half started on the right note. The Raiders will be back at home in Allegiant Stadium, and this game is going to give them another chance to win a game in front of their home fans. They have to give Raider Nation something to cheer for on Sunday.

As the Silver and Black are back at work this week, getting ready for this game, there have been some chances the Raiders have made. We are going to see how those turn out. The Raiders also used the bye week to get key players back on the practice field and hopefully get them healthy to play in this week's game. That is something that the Raiders wanted to have coming off their bye week. And they are getting some, and that is a key to having success.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders Second Injury Report of Week 9

On Thursday, the team was on the field for the second day of this week and after they released their second injury report of Week 9. The Silver and Black had seven players on the injury report for Thursday. It is important for the Raiders to stay healthy in the second half of the season.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell were all full participants in practice on Thursday.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) watches warm ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Imagesd / Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The concern comes on the defensive side of the ball for the Raiders in Week 9. On Thursday, defensive star Maxx Crosby, defensive tackle Adam Butler, safety Lonnie Johnson, and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao were all limited. Friday, will we find out more about these players' status for the game on Sunday

Raiders Injures

TE Brock Bowers- Full

DT Adam Butler- Limited

DE Maxx Crosby- Limited

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

S Lonnie Johnson- Limited

WR Jakobi Meyers- Full

QB Aidan O'Connell- Full

Isaiah Pola-Mao- Full

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Really looking forward to coming home and to play in front of our fans and to get in the stadium, get in Allegiant, and get this thing cooking. Our last experience in there was one that we enjoyed thoroughly, and we'd like to build on that and get going."

Michael Canelo
