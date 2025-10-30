Raiders Get More Good News in Latest Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting set for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars from the AFC South. This is a matchup that the Raiders want to win to get the second half started on the right note. The Raiders will be back at home in Allegiant Stadium, and this game is going to give them another chance to win a game in front of their home fans. They have to give Raider Nation something to cheer for on Sunday.
As the Silver and Black are back at work this week, getting ready for this game, there have been some chances the Raiders have made. We are going to see how those turn out. The Raiders also used the bye week to get key players back on the practice field and hopefully get them healthy to play in this week's game. That is something that the Raiders wanted to have coming off their bye week. And they are getting some, and that is a key to having success.
Raiders Second Injury Report of Week 9
On Thursday, the team was on the field for the second day of this week and after they released their second injury report of Week 9. The Silver and Black had seven players on the injury report for Thursday. It is important for the Raiders to stay healthy in the second half of the season.
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell were all full participants in practice on Thursday.
The concern comes on the defensive side of the ball for the Raiders in Week 9. On Thursday, defensive star Maxx Crosby, defensive tackle Adam Butler, safety Lonnie Johnson, and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao were all limited. Friday, will we find out more about these players' status for the game on Sunday
Raiders Injures
TE Brock Bowers- Full
DT Adam Butler- Limited
DE Maxx Crosby- Limited
S Lonnie Johnson- Limited
WR Jakobi Meyers- Full
QB Aidan O'Connell- Full
Isaiah Pola-Mao- Full
"Really looking forward to coming home and to play in front of our fans and to get in the stadium, get in Allegiant, and get this thing cooking. Our last experience in there was one that we enjoyed thoroughly, and we'd like to build on that and get going."
