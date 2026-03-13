Maxx Crosby's Return Gives the Raiders the Boost They Need

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in a move that netted them two first-round picks in exchange for one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. Unfortunately, the Ravens backed out of the trade and took their picks with them.

The 14th overall pick could've been used on a new weapon for Fernando Mendoza , or a new offensive lineman. The Raiders may not have that premium draft capital, but they arguably have something better. What does Crosby's return mean for the Raiders' 2026 outlook?

Raider for Life

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For starters, the Ravens are undoubtedly the biggest losers from this entire situation. They own their first round picks for the next two seasons, but Lamar Jackson won't be able to put up MVP numbers forever. This was their opportunity to go all in, and they got cold feet at the last minute. Trey Hendrickson still addresses their need for a star edge rusher, but he isn't Crosby.

Even bigger than the gap between Crosby and Hendrickson is that because their front office was operating under the assumption they would have Crosby's contract, they didn't make any moves in free agency. Key players like Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely will be on different teams in 2026, and the Ravens didn't even give themselves a chance to sway their minds.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Secondly, the Raiders were able to sign all of the free agents they wanted to. Their defense was going to take a step back with Crosby's departure, but their acquisition of some of the best linebackers and cornerbacks in free agency was a massive step forward for their defense. Now, they get to keep all of that and have Crosby continue to come off the edge for them in 2026.

That defense isn't going to be as bad as it was last season, and with Klint Kubiak's playcalling, the assumption is that both of their units will be vastly improved next season. Linderbaum's signing gives Mendoza one of the best centers blocking for him, and even if he can't get it all done in his rookie season, he has a star on defense who can end drives all on his own.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Crosby gives the Raiders a higher floor and ceiling in 2026. They may have wanted to enter a rebuild, but this is a strong supporting cast around their rookie signal caller. It's now not impossible for the Raiders to sneak into the playoffs in Kubiak's first year as their head coach.