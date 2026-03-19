Inside the Raiders' LB Room After Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the most active teams in free agency. They used their league-leading cap space as much as they could, and a big focus for them was bolstering their defense. That's a bit of an oxymoron with them almost trading Maxx Crosby, but the rest of their signings show a clear emphasis on improving that side of the ball.

Ever since the Crosby trade fell through, the defensive outlook for the Raiders looks even better next season. Klint Kubiak is an offensive guru, which is why the decision to promote Rob Leonard to the defensive coordinator was an amazing move. What will Leonard have at his disposal in the linebacker room next season?

LB Room Overview

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While Crosby is usually on the defensive line, he's also their weakside linebacker in 3 - 4 defensive schemes. His bread and butter are his arsenal of pass-rush moves, but he has the speed to drop back in coverage if need be.

The Raiders also signed Kwity Paye this offseason to be Crosby's backup on the defensive line, or he could even be their linebacker while they put Crosby on the line. Whatever they decide to do, their linebacker room has agressive blizters and big bodies to come rushing in on the weakside.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) ]against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

One of the linebackers they signed this offseason was Nakobe Dean, who was one of the best pieces in making the feared Philadelphia Eagles defense run. Even though he was only able to play ten games last season, he had four sacks and two forced fumbles, on top of 55 total tackles.

He's slated to be their left inside linebacker and constantly delivers bone-crushing hits over the middle of the field. He can hold up in coverage as well, but his impact will be felt most in his assured tackling and physicality, as well as his help in stopping the run.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Dean is this physical linebacker, Quay Walker is an athletic linebacker who can do it all, but is much better in coverage. Reuniting these two former Georgia Bulldogs is going to make the middle of the field a hard place to attack for opposing offenses, and their built-in chemistry will make them a formidable linebacker duo.

Walker finished last season with 128 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, five passes defended, and 9.5 tackles for loss. Malcolm Koonce is listed as their strongside linebacker even though he's played as a defensive end for the majority of his career. They signed him to a one-year deal, and if this is what they have in mind for him, I'd like to see how he adjusts to that.