Kubiak Makes Yet Another Addition to His Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the most of Klint Kubiak's first full week on the job.

Raiders Keep It Moving

League insider Tom Pelissero recently reported that the Raiders are expected to fill their vacant wide receivers coaching position. They reportedly plan to do so by hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant, Zach Azzanni. Las Vegas continues to move quickly to fill Kubiak's staff.

The Raiders are expected to hire Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach, per source," Pelissero said. "Azzanni will enter his 10th season in the NFL and was most recently with the Steelers."

Azzanni is the latest in the Raiders list of coaching additions under Kubiak. Still, they will need much more than an improved coaching staff to help the unit improve. They need improved quarterback and offensive line play, which they are sure to address this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency.

Kubiak noted at his introductory press conference what his mentality would be while adding coaches to his staff. Las Vegas hopes Azzanni is able to get the most out of their collection of talent at wide receiver.

“We're identifying candidates and going to be contacting guys and bringing them in, but I think whoever that that coach is, it'll be really important that we establish a style of play, a physical style of play, and that's offense and defense," Kubiak said.

“So, I'm just way more worried about how our guys play than opposed to the X's and O's of it all. That's part of our job as coaches is to scheme guys and help them be put in the best positions. I want to make sure that we have [coaches] coaching effort first and technique and that's going to rip into somebody if they're not finishing at practice, because that's what helps you win in February. It's not the X's and O's, they've got 17 games of tape on you. It's about how hard your guys play."

Las Vegas still must add significantly more talent to its wide receiver group. The group, like several other positions on the Raiders' roster, is among the worst in the National Football League. Adding to their group of receivers has to be high on the Raiders' priority list this offseason.

Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton, and Shedrick Jackson are talented players, but the Raiders need significantly more to keep up with the other offenses just in the AFC West, let alone the other teams they will face in 2026 and beyond.

