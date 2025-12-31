How Carroll, Raiders Are Prepping for Franchise-Altering Season Finale

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 18's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with all eyes on the result, as it will solidify which team receives the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. After another disappointing season and a roster with massive holes, the Raiders need the pick.

Las Vegas would be significantly better off long term with a loss on Sunday, hence Maxx Crosby's sitatuation last week. The Raiders need to lose, it is the unfortunate truth about where their 2-14 season has landed them. The Raiders are in a unique position entering the final game of the season.

"The same way we always do it. Yeah, to me, every day we should be having a good time doing this, and if you bring your right attitude, then that's what happens. And it's demanded of these guys that they bring it every day, and the coaches as well, and me as well,” Carroll said.

“And so, we're going to make it. We have a great start to this day already underway, last day of the year and all that, and New Year's and all that stuff going on. There's a lot happening, but they'll be there today. They've already been challenged to make sure that they do. So, I'm counting on a big day today."

Las Vegas has lost 10 consecutive games for the second successive season. The feat puts into perspective how much of a lost season this has been for a Raiders team that added many pieces this past offseason. The Raiders must make much more profound changes.

The Raiders have little incentive to beat the Chiefs on Sunday. Carroll is undoubtedly aware of this, as it is impossible for him not to be. Ahead of Sunday's game, Carroll simply wants the players to make the most out of the final week of the season. Things will be very different next season.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by New York Giants defensive lineman Darius Alexander (91) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I'd like to have fun playing football, practice with a lot of energy, get ready for a game. We're playing Kansas City. They won the freaking division for 10 years straight or whatever it is. It'll be fun to play them. Fun to go against Andy [Reid], to me,” Carroll said.

“And so, there's no reason for usto think about anything other than playing ball. And so, from the locker room, that's what I said to them afterward, that we got one week to do something special. Let's make sure that we do everything we can to create that, and we'll see what happens."

