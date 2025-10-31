1 Thing Raiders OC Chip Kelly is Excited About
The Las Vegas Raiders have some extra pep in their step after taking time off during their Bye Week. Las Vegas' offense has struggled the entire season for various reasons but hopes to put those struggles behind them.
The Raiders' offense must take the next step, starting Sunday against the Jaguars.
Raiders Ready to Bounce Back
The Raiders' offense will enter its Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars the healthiest the unit has been since the first game of the season. Las Vegas' offense expects wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers back from injury. Both players are vital to Las Vegas' success.
The Raiders' offense must come out of the Bye Week as an improved unit, or it could be a long second half of the season. Heading into Week 9, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained the logistics of reinserting players into the starting lineup after time away from the action.
“I mean, they're both special players and obviously integral for what we're doing, and for our ability to execute. But I also know we have to be mindful of he hasn't played in a while. So, you can't put him in there for 75 snaps and just say, 'Hey, we got him back.' There's an easing-in process with some guys that have been out for an extended period of time. And a lot of that comes from our sports science department, and we'll consult with those guys,” Kelly said.
“Pete [Carroll] will consult with those guys of, ‘What do you think the adequate rep count is?’ Knock on wood, they're available. And then what it is and then piecing the game plan together off of that. But it's, obviously, I think that anybody in this league would be excited if Brock [Bowers] was back, and we're excited, and I know he is too, because Brock loves football and has worked his tail off. And I think, sometimes when you get an injury, it's hard because your mind is like, 'I'm good, I can go,' but your body's not cooperating with you. So right now, it looks like his body and mind are cooperating, and that's a good thing," Kelly said.
