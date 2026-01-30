1 Trade for Raiders' Consideration in Offseason Filled with Opportunity

The Las Vegas Raiders' most significant roster needs were on full display for 17 games this season. As the offseason ramps up, Las Vegas is undoubtedly focused on fixing what was one of the worst rosters in the National Football League this past season.

One Idea for the Raiders

The Raiders are all but guaranteed to land Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the NFL Draft, solidifying their quarterback position for the first time in a while. Las Vegas' primary focus must be on its offensive line. Then, the Raiders' front office must address a glaring weakness at wide receiver.

Las Vegas will likely use the draft and free agency to add receivers, but Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes there is also one trade they should consider.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"AJ Brown has consistently been linked to trade rumors over the last few years. The tumultuous relationship between the wideout and the Philadelphia Eagles is well-documented. During Philadelphia's playoff loss to the 49ers, Brown was seen in a sideline altercation with coach Nick Sirianni, further suggesting this tenure may have run its course," Sullivan said.

"For Brown, he did not seem thrilled with his role in the offense this season, and, from Philadelphia's point of view, it may make sense to move on from a soon-to-be 29-year-old receiver who is due $29 million in guaranteed salary in 2026."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes the catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have plenty of holes to fill on their roster, but their group of wide receivers is one of the top ones that needs fixing. Las Vegas has had its top receiver ask to be traded each of the past two seasons. They need a true No. 1 wide receiver and additional quality receivers after that.

Sullivan believes the Raiders would likely only need to send a third and fifth-round pick to the Eagles in return for Brown. Assuming the Raiders fix their offensive line and actually begin turning things around, that would be a no-brainer if Las Vegas' front office feels Brown is a fit.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) looks on in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When Philadelphia acquired Brown from the Titans in 2022, the Eagles sent the No. 18 overall pick in that year's draft to Tennessee. Getting a first (or maybe even a second) at this stage of Brown's career seems a little too far-fetched, particularly with his age and contract situation (signed through 2029 and due $29 million in guarantees next season,)" Sullivan said.

"Brown also appeared to lose a step in 2025, notably dropping some key balls in that playoff defeat to San Francisco. That may also make some prospective teams a bit skittish about trading blue-chip draft capital for him."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

