Raiders' Coaching Staff Search Reportedly Moving at a Rapid Pace

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a running start in their search for coaches to fill out Klint Kubiak's coaching staff. The Raiders have gotten going quickly after announcing Kubiak as their next head coach just a few days ago. Las Vegas' front office is onto the next stage of their coaching search.

Kubiak Moves

The Raiders plan to build Kubiak's staff with enough experience to compensate for this being his first head coaching job. Las Vegas ' quick turnaround proves the front office and Kubiak are on the same page, which is already progress for the Silver and Black.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

League insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Raiders have requested to interview a member of the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff for their vacant defensive coordinator position. The Raiders will have a new defensive coordinator for the first time in four seasons.

"[Assistant Head Coach] and [Los Angeles] Rams passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant has been requested to interview for the [Las Vegas] Raiders DC job and will be meeting with them today, source said," Rapoport said Friday morning on X/Twitter.

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham talk during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' vacant defensive coordinator position is arguably one of the team's top priorities at the moment, as Kubiak was hired for his offensive skillset. Kubiak has already hired Mike McCoy, another offensive-minded coach. Las Vegas must address its defense this offseason.

They must do so by making the right additions to the roster and coaching staff. Las Vegas' defense must be a significant part of the rebuild. The roster is equally subpar on both sides of the ball and could lose some of its best talent in free agency. Kubiak knows the importance of this hire.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I'm in the weeds of it right now, man. So, we're identifying candidates and going to be contacting guys and bringing them in, but I think whoever that that coach is, it'll be really important that we establish a style of play, a physical style of play, and that's offense and defense. So, I'm just way more worried about how our guys play than opposed to the X's and O's of it all,” Kubiak said.

“That's part of our job as coaches is to scheme guys and help them be put in the best positions, but I want to make sure that we have a DC that is coaching effort first and technique and the guy that's going to rip into somebody if they're not finishing at practice, because that's what helps you win in February. It's not the X's and O's, they've got 17 games of tape on you. It's about how hard your guys play."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

