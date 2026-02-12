Raiders, Kubiak Reportedly Make First Addition to Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Klint Kubiak to lead what they hope will be a seamless rebuild. Landing Kubiak was the first significant step in what should be an eventful offseason for the Raiders. With Kubiak on board, the Raiders can now begin filling out their coaching staff.

Raiders Move Forward

The Raiders have struggled to find competent coaching on the offensive side of the ball. This was a primary factor in their desire to find an offensive-minded head coach who had won in today's National Football League. That, plus more, made Kubiak the perfect fit after winning the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas got their man. They must now give the first-time head coach the support he needs on his coaching staff and on the roster to be successful. Kubiak alone will not be able to turn things around. Like anyone else, he will need help.

League insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that the Raiders have made their first coaching staff hire under Kubiak, noting "the Raiders are hiring Mike McCoy as assistant head coach, per sources.



"McCoy, 53, spent four years as the [San Diego] Chargers’ head coach and finished last season as the Titans’ interim coach. An experienced addition to Klint Kubiak’s staff."

McCoy has spent decades around the league as both a player and a coach. McCoy and Kubiak were on the Denver Broncos' coaching staff in 2017. McCoy was the offensive coordinator, and Kubiak was an offensive assistant. McCoy now joins Kubiak in his first shot as a head coach.

McCoy was also a practice squad quarterback during the 1995 season, in which Kubiak's dad, Gary, served as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator. This certainly seems to be a move to bolster Las Vegas' offensive coaching staff with a coach Kubiak is familiar with.

This confirms what Raiders General Manager John Spytek said earlier in the offseason about how the Raiders would build out their coaching staff. After recently announcing Kubiak as the team's next head coach, the Raiders have wasted no time adding experience to their coaching staff.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations, but my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day," Spytek said.

