Complete 7-Round Mock Draft: Blueprint for Fixing Raiders

The NFL Draft is almost here, and few teams should be as excited about it as the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders' strong start to free agency made life much easier for Las Vegas' front office, which entered the offseason needing help at nearly every position group.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1: QB /Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza and the Raiders appear to be the perfect match, as the Raiders have needed a quarterback for several seasons. Mendoza is the top quarterback and likely the best overall player in the upcoming NFL Draft, making Las Vegas ' choice with the top pick a fairly easy one.

The Raiders potentially drafting anyone other than Mendoza may not be completely impossible in today's National Football League. However, it seems hard to believe the Raiders would reportedly have Mendoza start learning Klint Kubiak's playbook for them not to draft him.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2 (No. 36): Trade Up or Down

This is where Raiders general manager John Spytek is no stranger to trading draft picks. Las Vegas has one of the highest picks in the second round. This gives them a legitimate chance to trade up or down. Teams behind the Raiders may be willing to pay a premium for the No. 36 pick.

Las Vegas could trade back into the first round and add another solid, first-round talent, likely a defensive back. Both options give them a chance to add quality talent to a roster sorely in need of it. The Raiders must consider all options. As nice as it would be to trade up, trading back may be the best option.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By trading back, the Raiders could still address pressing needs such as cornerback and safety while gaining additional picks. The No. 36 pick will be one of the most interesting picks of Spytek's early tenure with the team. There really is no wrong move for the Raiders to make here.

If they are considering staying at the No. 36 pick, they may as well consider trading up or down. Either of those options would be better than staying at No. 36, assuming they do not give up too much in a potential trade-up. Las Vegas has options to consider. They will improve no matter what.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 3: (No.67) Defensive Back

The Raiders should use their picks in the second and third rounds to add to their defensive backfield. Las Vegas needs help at safety and corner, with corner being the bigger issue of the two. No matter if the Raiders trade their second-round pick or not, they will add a defensive back.

Considering their investments in the offensive line, wide receiver, and linebacker position groups in free agency, as well as Mendoza's arrival, the Raiders can aggressively address their defensive backfield.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of all the position groups they have addressed this season, they addressed their defensive backfield the least. The second and third rounds of the draft would help them invest in both their group of cornerbacks and safeties. Addressing these position groups would be a smart move.

Round 4 (No. 102, 117,134): Offensive Line

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' offensive line needs young depth to develop behind a starting unit that is essentially set in stone. Las Vegas should use every one of their third-round picks on the offensive line, but a trade up or down earlier in the draft could change their approach in the later rounds.

However, as it stands, the Raiders should use all three picks in the fourth round on the offensive line. It is a low-risk move with a high upside.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 5 (No. 175):

The Raiders plan to spread the ball around on offense under Klint Kubiak. After paying Jalen Nailor handsomely and investing a second and fourth round pick in the position last offseason, if they want to add to the position, late in the draft is the time to do so.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Round 6 (No. 185, 208):

The Raiders must add depth behind Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, but if they do so, they would likely find a way to do so without making much more of an investment in the position. Drafting affordable linebackers late in the draft makes sense.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (35) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and Matt Jones (42) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 7 (No. 219) Linebacker

If the Raiders address cornerback and safety earlier in the draft, they can add even more linebackers on the back end of the draft.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (45) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images