Why Raiders WR Jack Bech Faces a Pivotal Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek as their general manager, hoping he could rebuild the mess of a roster he inherited. To be precise, Spytek took over one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. The Raiders' 3-14 campaign in his first season was not what he had in mind.

The disappointing 2025 season set the Raiders up well for the future, but what happened during that season cannot be forgotten or overlooked.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2026 Impact

The Raiders ' 2025 draft class struggled to make much of an impact, for reasons inside and outside of their control. Las Vegas hopes the players they added in the 2025 NFL Draft will take the next step this offseason and in 2026, under an improved coaching staff and with a better roster around them.

Las Vegas is banking on several of the players they drafted last offseason to have a productive 2026 season. Ashton Jeanty and Darien Porter must have productive seasons; the Raiders' season depends on it. However, there are other players the Raiders need more from as well.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates running back Ashton Jeanty (2) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Raiders' Plans Help Jack Bech

As was most of the Raiders' 2025 draft class, Bech was a victim of all of the things that were wrong with the Raiders last season. A poor offensive coaching staff and roster directly impacted their skill positions. All of Las Vegas' pass catchers, including Jeanty, were negatively affected by those things.

Still, Bech was drafted in the second round and did not produce as a skill-position player should in their first season in the league. The 2026 season gives him a chance to become a more significant contributor. The Raiders undoubtedly need Bech to be more impactful moving forward.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 season, Bech now has Klint Kubiak's coaching staff, veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor, a healthy Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker, and others. All of these factors should help take pressure off of Bech. Not to mention, an improvement at the quarterback position.

Spytek recently explained his thoughts on Bech as he enters his second season in the league. Bech has room for improvement, but improving the talent around Bech should help him as well. Other players will receive more attention, but Bech is a critical component to the Raiders' plans.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jack Bech (18) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I trust Jack Bech the football player. Where he aligns, we're going to move people over the place. I think you guys saw how Klint [Kubiak] used JSN [Jaxson Smith-Njigba]. They're going to move him all over the place. We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy and he's the number one guy on the outside,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's. So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There is not enough of a sample size to quite tell what Bech will be, as he only played sparingly during his rookie season. However, it is clear that, as a second-round pick, more is expected of Bech than he has shown so far, and those expectations remain despite the moves Las Vegas made.

Las Vegas does not need Bech to do much, which only makes him that much more important. The Raiders do not want a true No. 1 receiver, and even if they did, that would be Nailor, again removing pressure off Bech. Still, if Bech can develop into more of a factor, the Raiders' offense will take off.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images