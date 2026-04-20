Raiders Mock Draft 13: Spytek’s Bold Picks Revealed

HENDERSON, Nev.—It is finally here, the National Football League (NFL) annual selection process begins this Thursday, April 23, at 8 PM ET.

It seems like the season ended just last week, when in reality this is our 13th NFL Mock Draft, and we skipped a week for the NFL Owners’ meetings.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heartfelt Appreciation

I want to personally take a moment to thank all the scouts, executives, agents, players, coaches, athletic directors, and even an owner or two who pitched in to our weekly mocks this year.

You have provided our readers with tremendous information and resources for many years.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thank you.

If the Silver and Black do their job right, years from now we will celebrate, but your contributions today mean so much.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Long before our very first article, before the season even started, we told you that the Raiders were showing keen interest in Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and, to the credit of the Silver and Black and the young man, the interest never waned.

Ouch

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In fact, when I first mentioned him, I got a fascinating email about him that, in part, said from a fan, “I am a Cal Bear grad, and he is trash. We were glad he left. If the Raiders pick him, that means we had a great year, and he is a backup. Nice kid, not real good.”

I offer no name to humiliate anyone, but it shows the intricacies of the NFL Draft and the scouting process.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is not the Raiders of old. They had a front-row seat, before anyone else, to the development and maturation of Fernando Mendoza , and in the desperation of the 2025 dysfunctional season, the seeds of a franchise resurgence took root.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Latest Rumors

The Raiders are very active right now, with ten picks, but before you simply take that statement and run with it, it is imperative to understand the context of “very active.”

I maintain that I will be shocked if the Raiders end the draft on Saturday night with only their ten picks. Shocked.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team safety Kamari Ramsey (27) of USC drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

While I certainly see scenarios in which they trade up (they have made those calls gauging cost), I also know they have fielded a significant number of calls (specifically at No. 36).

Draft Analysis

There are several pundits, some of whom I respect, who are adamant that this is not a deep draft. While I respect those men, I can tell you that is not what I am hearing whatsoever from the trusted NFL voices I have come to listen to over many decades in this business.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Chris McClellan (DL20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I can see legitimate scenarios in which the Raiders select two WRs, or even two safeties. I can see plausible scenarios in which they take one of each.

Because of the depth available and the terrific job in free agency, the Raiders are truly back to being a wildcard for all the right reasons.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) tackles Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It used to be people tuned in to the NFL Draft to see what the Raiders would do in an entertaining, head-scratching way, and now they tune in because their discipline often stands as a road sign in defining the draft.

With that in mind, for this draft, because there are numerous scenarios that could move them up or down in multiple ways, I kept this final mock with the original ten picks and added only one.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Method to my Madness

If I am so convinced that they won’t execute all, and only those picks, why did I do the mock this way?

There are a few players that Spytek, I believe, would be more than willing to trade back up into the first round to acquire. Without question, I have heard two scenarios from multiple people.

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) tackles Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) in the first quarter of a NCAA men’s football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are several players, I believe, that they would be willing to trade back for if the board were shaping out in a way that saw pods of players fall, affording them that opportunity.

Because of the volatility of this draft, I kept my final mock simple.

Word of Advice

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Max Bredeson (44) runs by Maryland Terrapins defensive back La'Khi Roland (27) after a first half catch at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Early this morning, an NFL figure gave me some great advice.

“Spy [John Spytek] is young, but very talented. This is a deep draft. I had to learn early a hard lesson: you can keep trading back all you want in a deep draft, but eventually you need players and have to make picks. I think he is bright and talented, and I am excited to see who he picks.”

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I will discuss that and much more in my podcast as well.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) reacts after a sack against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 NFL Mock Draft 13.0:

PICK NAME POSITION SCHOOL Round 1 Pick #01 Fernando Mendoza QB INDIANA Round 2 Pick #36 Denzel Boston WR WASHINGTON Round 2 Pick #46 (Via Trade) Chris Johnson CB SAN DIEGO STATE Round 3 Pick #67 Josiah Trotter LB MISSOURI Round 4 Pick #102 Kamari Ramsey S USC Round 4 Pick #117 Chris McClellan EDGE MISSOURI Round 4 Pick #134 Kaelon Black RB INDIANA Round 5 Pick #175 Trey Zuhn III IOL TEXAS A&M Round 6 Pick #185 Jack Dingle LB CINCINNATI Round 6 Pick #208 Max Bredeson FB MICHIGAN Round 7 Pick #219 Rayshaun Benny DT MICHIGAN

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