Raiders Complete Second Round of Interviews with Ascending Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search enters another day, as interviews around the league have continued. This has been one of the broadest head coaching cycles in recent memory around the National Football League, as more teams than usual have had vacancies.

Raiders' Search

The Raiders are used to it, of course, as they will soon present their fourth head coach in four seasons. Las Vegas' roster failures have played a large role in their struggles over the past few seasons. They have the resources to make progress on the roster this offseason.

Las Vegas has reason to be confident in the talent they have coming their way, with tons of cap space and the top pick in the NFL Draft. However, they must find a head coach that is right for their front office and a roster that is certain to undergo major changes this offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders have completed a second interview with Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The Raiders have been rumored to be interested in offensive-minded head coaches, but have spoken with several defensive coordinators.

"Raiders now have completed a second interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter for their head coach opening," Schefter said.

Shortly after the Raiders fired Pete Carroll, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what he and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be looking for in their next head coach. The Raiders hope their next head coach is able to establish the consistency they have lacked lately.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are,” Spytek said.

“And we're just going to go open-minded. The work has begun upstairs this afternoon, and I've got to get back up here in a little bit and keep going. But we're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire.

“And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

