Why the Raiders Will Hire the Opposite of Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for a very specific type of head coach this time around.

Opposites Attract

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently noted that several teams currently searching for a head coach will hire a coach who is the opposite of the coach they just fired. Edwards believes the Raiders are one of those teams that will out of their way to hire someone that's opposite of Pete Carroll.

"The Pete Carroll era lasted one season in Las Vegas. Carroll, a former defensive coordinator for the Jets and 49ers, logged 28 years of head-coaching experience with the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Raiders , and USC," Edwards said.

"Las Vegas has been linked to 10 candidates, including Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, and LaFleur. LaFleur is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. He is in his third year as offensive coordinator under Sean McVay and previously held the same role with the Jets."

Shortly after Pete Carroll was fired, Raiders General Manager John Spytek elaborated on the team's decision to move on from Carroll. It was reported during the season that Spytek and Carroll did not see eye to eye on everything, which is not always a bad thing when two people are working together.

"I wouldn't say that we were operating on different timelines, and I've also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. Anything that we didn't always agree on we talked about. I had a great relationship – he was always in my office, I was always in his office, we collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision in the Raiders. And we didn't obviously get everything right,” Spytek said.

It is up to Spytek and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady to figure things out. The dynamic the Raiders want between their front office and next head coach is their prerogative, but that relationship will be vital to the team's success. Spytek and Brady must find the coach who is the best fit.

“And again, put the responsibility on me. I've got to do a better job on that standpoint. But Coach and I had a great relationship, from my perspective, and because we didn't agree all the time, had nothing to do with – I don't know actually a great relationship where everybody agrees all the time. I think that would actually be counterproductive," Spytek said.

