Cousins Sees 'All the Traits' From Raiders Third-Stringer O'Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback room is filled with a lot of good talent. These quarterbacks are smart and know how to play the position. Well, everyone is talking about new veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza, but they're forgetting about the other quarterback in the room. That is quarterback, Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell is the longest-tenured quarterback on the roster, and he feels like a veteran now.

O'Connell is going to be entering his fourth year in the NFL, and they all been with the Silver and Black. He has been in Vegas through a lot of different things and regime changes. He has seen a lot for a player who has been in the NFL for four years. He is a pro because he has handled everything well. From being a starter to sitting on the bench and being in quarterback competitions , O'Connell is ready for it all and handles his business well.

Las Vegas Raiders IQB Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

O'Connell Impressing Kirk Cousins

He is also a good teammate and a leader that this team has been behind. Now, he has two quarterbacks in the room who are from the Big Ten. They are all helping each other with the new offense and doing it the right way, bringing out the best in each other. Cousins likes what he is seeing from O'Connell.

"I think they got good habits, good preparation. With Aidan [O'Connell] having been here, there's a lot I can learn from Aidan about how things work here, and he's just very bright," said Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarteback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

O'Connell Receives Praise From the Veteran

"I really believe strongly that Aidan's best football in this league is ahead of him, and if you know my story, you know my fourth year in the league was when everything kind of turned for me. Why can't this guy have a long, successful career in this league? Like, I'm just seeing all the traits that you have to have to be a great player in this league."

O'Connell is going to be that teammate who supports his fellow quarterbacks no matter what. And it will be interesting to see O'Connell get a true opportunity to be a starting quarterback, even if it is not with the Silver and Black. Another good training camp and a strong preseason showing could get a lot of teams calling the Raiders once again for his services. As of now, he is competing like he is the starter.