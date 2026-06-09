Why Raiders Current QB Situation Very Unique

The Las Vegas Raiders have two quarterbacks competing for the starting role next season. Even if they do not want to call it that, that is what it is. But it is not the one that you usually see. It is veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins who is taking on a mentor role and knows the new Raiders offense very well. The other quarterback is rookie Fernando Mendoza, whom the franchise took with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Both are great for this organization.

Both know what they are here for, and they are on board with the plan for this team moving forward and going into this season. Cousins knew what he was walking into, but he is looking to still show that he has a lot to give in the NFL. He is going to go out there and make it hard for the Raiders coaching staff not to start him. As for Mendoza, he is looking to be the best version of himself and learn the offense as well as he can. He is looking to keep the pressure on Cousins.

ernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Cousins Being a Great Leader With Raiders

That is where these two work the best. It is not about taking Cousins' job for Mendoza. And it is not about that on Cousins's side as well. They are two great competitors who will go at it because they know it will benefit the team and them. Cousins is here to help a lot, and he is taking that role seriously. Cousins wants to show how to run the Klint Kubiak the best. He wants that because he knows it will make this franchise and Mendoza better.

At times, we see veteran players not take to their team, and they draft someone they think is their replacement. Cousins is now embracing his new role with the Raiders, and it will be his job to lose. He is a great teammate and a great leader. That is going to go a long way for this team from top to bottom. It is going to make this team have a better season.

Aidan O'Connell, Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Raiders Have a Plan

Raiders general manager John Spytek has said that they have a great plan in place and he will see it come to life as we get closer to the 2026 season. For now, it is all about creating that chemistry, and it is going well for this team in the early process.