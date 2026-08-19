Raiders' Crawford Explains Challenging Transition From College to NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team filled with youth and inexperience, as general manager John Spytek has worked vigorously to expand the bottom of the roster with sustainable, quality depth while head coach Klint Kubiak is incorporating and developing younger starters.

The 2026 NFL Draft could be the defining moment of this current iteration of the Raiders after selecting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. The draft class features a heavy dose of defensive talent who could become starters at some point during their four-year rookie contract.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks to the huddle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is the case for any rookie, the transition from college football to professional football is drastic. As fans, you will often hear how the speed of the game is amped up compared to the amateur level. Still, there are various levels to a transition period, where some players take longer to develop than others, regardless of talent level or where they were drafted, if at all (see: Jalen Coker).

The College-to-Pro Transition for Raiders Rookie Keyron Crawford

For someone like a third-round selection and former Auburn Tigers pass rusher Keyron Crawford , the transition can be a lot for both the body and mind. The expectations, both personal and professional, and from the outside world, can add monumental pressure at a young age.

"I can honestly say I've gotten better each and every day," Crawford said. "I started off pretty rocky just because the mindset, the expectations, and the pressure I built on myself. But also, just being able to stick to what I'm told and being able to fall back on your training and not worry about anything else, and to just go out there and play fast and be physical is the main one."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the teamÕs Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of this comes off a mentally taxing spring that already puts a rookie behind the eight ball. They don't get to participate in a full NFL offseason until their second year. The challenge for some players, like Crawford, is the "inner thoughts" that seem to linger among rookies.

"Not really. It's just more so the inner thoughts and the mindset. The mental aspect can be a big part of everything. So, if you really just take everything out and no worries, none of that, you'll be fine."

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during Auburn football pro day at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You will always hear stories about a former star player's transition from college to the pre-draft process to their first practices in the NFL. Training camp adds a whole new element, as does the preseason, when the games are live and the lights are bright. There are more eyeballs on the NFL than ever before, and the pressure to succeed is immense.

How Crawford takes and runs with it is up for him to decide, but it is clear he is a talented player. He has had his fair share of ups and downs during camp, but the tools are evident to anyone who watches the game; this could be a special player for Las Vegas thanks to his twitch, speed, and baseline skill set, which could make him a pass-rush specialist for the Raiders' defense early in Crawford's career.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are technical aspects of Crawford's game that must improve, but it isn't life or death for his career if he needs all of the preseason and regular season to hone his craft. Crawford looks back at his college tape to remember why he was drafted and why he is there.

"Just going back and watching my old tape, remembering the guy that they drafted, remembering like I'm here for a reason," Crawford said. "Everything happens for a reason, and just going out and like say 'F it', and just go play fast."