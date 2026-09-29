Raiders GM John Spytek Makes Major Roster Addition

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) are the hottest team in the National Football League right now, headed to a matchup with fellow undefeated AFC West rival the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Despite the momentum and excitement in Raider Nation, GM John Spytek isn’t done, or even close to it.

Today, several personnel moves were made, and one of them was nothing short of massive.

What Happened

Spytek made several moves, including the release of WR Justin Shorter from the practice squad, the addition of WR Phillip Dorsett to replace him, sending WR Jack Bech to injured reserve, and finally, signing his most productive wide receiver on the roster, Cody White, to his 53-man roster.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES:



- Signed WR Cody White

- Placed WR Jack Bech on the Reserve/Injured list

- Waived WR Justin Shorter

- Signed WR Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad#RaiderNation | @Raiders — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) September 29, 2026

What It Means

Just three games into the season, White has been the most productive WR on the Raiders roster with three touchdowns. Additionally, White earned a game ball for his impressive special teams play in Week 1, and his terrific play in Weeks 2 and 3 has been lauded.

Cody White | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

On the practice squad, any of the NFL teams could have signed White, and no compensation would have been owed to the Raiders. Several teams inquired, but White and his representation made it clear he wanted to be in Las Vegas with Kubiak.

Signing his most productive receiver was a major roster move for Spytek, who has seemingly seen all he has done turn cold since last December.

Keep a close eye on former Seahawks WR Cody White. I'm not saying a deal is imminent or done; I'm just saying to keep an eye on him as a potential option. Experience with Kubiak and a ton of mutual respect. — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 30, 2026

White was a priority signing for the Raiders after the Seattle Seahawks stunningly placed him on the practice squad because they committed to less productive players.

White was exceptional in Seattle, including this preseason, and while Seahawks GM John Schneider is a great GM and person, he is a case study in what the Raiders aren’t doing.

Cody White | DarrellCraigHarris

The Seahawks have several receivers they made significant financial commitments to who haven't been as productive as White. By choosing to stick with them, the Raiders pounced once he went on the practice squad.

Spytek isn’t stuck in a corner when it comes to contracts. With him and the Raiders he leads, the best players play, even if he didn’t pick them.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

How We Got Here

I reported right after the 53-man roster was announced, for Raider Nation to keep their eyes on White. He loves Kubiak, and the feeling is mutual.

The Raiders had brought him up to the roster for all three games, so the only way he could play again for the Raiders in 2026 was to sign with the team. Something I told you on Sunday night, and even on Monday, was inevitable.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak said of Spytek and his staff’s aggression in adding players, "Yeah, that's what I signed up for. Knowing what I was dealing with, knowing the professionals that John [Spytek] is, and [Brian] Stark, and Brandon Hunt, and BY [Brandon Yeargan], and Mark Thewes, our ownership. We're here to win."

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