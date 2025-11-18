Raiders Reinvent the Bottom Falling Out in Primetime Disappointment
The Las Vegas Raiders had their second straight primetime game on Monday Night Football, against the Dallas Cowboys. This was a game between two of the most iconic franchises in NFL history. They both have massive fan bases all around the world, and they were all tuned in to this game.
The Raiders were looking to end their losing streak and play better on the offensive side of the ball. This was a game to do that because the Cowboys' defense has not been good this season. Both teams are having the season they expected, but they both needed to show that they are still fighting and want to win the game.
The Raiders are still playing for job security, and it is not just the players but the coaches as well. Being that the game was on Monday Night with all eyes on this one, they needed to show up and show out.
First Quarter
The two sides traded three-and-outs to start the game, and that was when Maxx Crosby made his presence known. With the Cowboys at their own 16, Crosby forced a fumble from Dak Prescott that was recovered by Tonka Hemingway to set the Raiders up within the Cowboys' 15.
The Raiders' offensive line issues continued as Smith was sacked by Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams to start the drive, forcing the Raiders to eventually settle for a 35-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. The Cowboys quickly answered back with a seven-play, 37-yard drive that ended in a Brandon Aubrey 50-yard field goal.
The Raiders picked up three big gains through the air on the next two plays, with Jack Bech, Brock Bowers and even Ian Thomas each doing their part to get the Raiders across midfield and into scoring position. The Raiders then went backward, though, on a four-yard loss on a checkdown to Ashton Jeanty and then yet another third-down sack.
Carlson then made a 45-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 6-3, but the lead would not last for long. George Pickens began to make big plays for the Cowboys after he was held out of the first drive along with CeeDee Lamb.
Second Quarter
Lamb then made his impact, catching an 18-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to put the Raiders in a 10-6 hole. The Raiders failed to respond as Smith was sacked by Williams again, marking three straight drives with a sack. Despite crossing midfield in the middle of the drive, the Raiders ended up having to punt.
The Cowboys started with the drive in their own side of the field but quickly used the passing game to march downfield and into Raiders territory, including a 23-yard gain to Lamb to enter the red-zone. The Raiders then forced Prescott into a 3rd-and-10, but the Raiders allowed a nine-yard gain. Facing a 4th-and-1, the Cowboys kept their offense on the field and found Jake Ferguson for a five-yard touchdown to make it 17-6.
The Raiders came out throwing yet again on the next drive, with Smith eclipsing 20 attempts before the two-minute warning. After short chunk gains got the Raiders into Cowboys territory, Smith tried to fit a pass to Bowers before it was tipped by Kenneth Murray and intercepted by Markquese Bell. The Raiders had a chance to grab a turnover on the next play, but Lonnie Johnson dropped a deep interception.
Thanks to a pass interference flag and a big run allowed up the middle, the Cowboys found themselves in Raiders territory in just two plays. The Cowboys then hit a big play with Pickens scoring a 38-yard touchdown to put the Raiders down 24-6.
Thanks to a flag on Pickens for celebrating and a 26-yard catch from Tre Tucker, the Raiders got the ball to the Cowboys' 20 but eventually had to settle for their third Carlson field goal of the game to make it 24-9.
Third Quarter
The Raiders failed to turn their first second-half possession into much, leading to the Cowboys getting the ball back and going on another long scoring drive. The Cowboys put together a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ate up over seven minutes and ended up with a Cowboys passing touchdown to make it 31-9.
The Raiders then started their best drive of the game, with several chunk gains in the passing game getting the Raiders into a prime position to at least keep punching and not going down without a fight on primetime.
Fourth Quarter
The Raiders then finally put it in the end zone with Smith finding Tucker for a six-yard touchdown to make it 31-16. The Raiders forced a quick punt to give themselves a chance of getting within one score, too, but Tucker failed to properly secure the punt, which landed at the two-yard line. Two players late, Jeanty was hit in the backfield to make it 33-16.
The Cowboys then put together a long drive to move it all the way to the Raiders' four-yard line, but the drive stalled after a drop by Lamb on fourth down to give the Raiders the ball back with 96 yards to go and just over three minutes left in the game.
The Raiders failed to generate much offense, though, and Smith was sacked one final time on fourth down to effectively end the game.
The Raiders will now drop to 2-8 under Carroll.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the quarterback position.