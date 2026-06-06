Raiders' Crosby Clears the Air Regarding Offseason Noise

Early in the offseason process for the Las Vegas Raiders, they were receiving calls from multiple teams about the best defensive player in the National Football League, Maxx Crosby. The Raiders wanted to make the decision for both sides, and they had made one that would send Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. The Silver and Black were going to get a few first-round picks for Crosby. That all changed when the Ravens backed out of the trade, and Crosby returned to the Raiders.

Fast forward to now; we are entering the summer months, and it is all past Crosby. Crosby knows that he is meant to be a Raider and that everything happens for a reason. He knows he is going into a good situation next season with this franchise, and likely the best one he has been in since entering the league. It is all business as usual for him. First one in the building and last one to leave. He is setting the tone as he is almost fully back from his surgery.

Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby

Crosby Has Moved on From Trade Debacle

"I don't really want to talk about that, to be honest. It's water under the bridge; it's a long time ago. A lot of things I learned about what's going on, and just what this league can bring, a lot of adversity, a lot of different things," said Crosby. "You can't really anticipate a lot, but ultimately, I've been through a lot in my life. This is nothing to me. It is what it is. I'm here, and I want to be here, and I'm excited to be here, and I've got a lot of work to do. But yeah, it's water under the bridge."

When you have a player like Crosby who truly understands the nature of the NFL and everything it is all about, he wants to focus on his team and being the best for them. His only focus is ahead, and he has plans to bring this franchise to a place of improvement and turn things around. The talks will still be there, but now Crosby knows how to handle the situations that come with all the noise.

Crosby Ready for Huge Year

Crosby is looking to have his best season yet and improve across the board. That is how he built himself into the player he is now. Good things can happen with Crosby and the Raiders if they keep him here for the long haul.