'What I Wanted.' Raiders' Quay Walker Adjusting to New System

The Las Vegas Raiders are firing on all cylinders as training camp is underway in Henderson, Nevada. Klint Kubiak is charging forward in his first year as head coach as the franchise ushers in a new era. One of the key moves to begin this era of Raiders football is reconstructing the defense.

Under newly promoted defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, the Seahawks-like defensive system opens the door for aggression, violence, and discipline across all three levels of the unit. One of the areas that held Las Vegas' defense back last fall was their putrid linebacker room, which general manager John Spytek quickly addressed by signing former Georgia teammates Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

Quay Walker Opens Up About Playing in New Defensive System

A new defender joining a team's defensive system can be challenging, as each defensive coordinator has a different structure or style of play. Not everyone will have a smooth-sailing transition. Still, Walker seems to be transitioning into Leonard's defense just fine.

Having been the MIKE linebacker for the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Walker is no longer the green dot as the main communicator, with Dean taking over that specific role. Under Leonard, Walker told reporters on Thursday that he would be lining up "everywhere" and forcing teams to dictate where he could be at all times.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I love it because teams can't really dictate where I'm going to be at," Walker said. "I'm going to be lining up everywhere. It's kind of what I wanted my whole career. I didn't want to just be a stay-still type of player. I kind of like to move around just because of my skill set, my size, my speed, and everything like that."

New Role Could Allow Walker To Reach Full Potential

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker's role becomes less complicated than it would be as the green dot, though he still prepares each day as if he will be the quarterback of the defense. He remains alert on each down and distance (D&D, for short), screens, play-action, and any situation that may arise. Being the WILL linebacker and roaming free, whether off the ball, on the ball as a stand-up pass rusher, or as a big dime defender, could make Walker the enforcer of the Raiders' defense.

"Whether the D&D is first and 10, first and eight, second and seven, get back on track," Walker said. "Those situations, I'm just alert to screens, play action, whatever the case may be. Third-and-short situation, fourth-and-short, just alert the D-line to watch the ball, earmuffs, to not hear the cadence. Just watch the ball, get off on the ball, move when the ball move and things like that."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Putting a player where he is most comfortable to succeed is what great coaches do, and Leonard seems to be on track to become that for the Raiders as defensive coordinator. When someone is in the best position to thrive, everyone else gets better, and the same could be said for Walker this season as he looks to take the next step as one of the team's top players.