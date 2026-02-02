DC Candidates for Presumed Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have their next head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expected to work out a deal with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to take over as HC. What we’ve long expected should soon become a reality.

Once Kubiak takes over the Silver and Black, he will need to fill out his staff. It will be crucial for him as a first-time head coach to nail his coordinator hires.

Patrick Graham will not be retained by his third straight new Raiders staff, as he was hired by Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Las Vegas will need a new defensive coordinatorfor the first time since the 2022 season. But who could Kubiak bring in to lead his defense? Let’s break down three names that make sense.

Aden Durde, Seattle Seahawks DC

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Durde and Kubiak worked together for the Seahawks this season, leading them to the Super Bowl. While Mike Macdonald is the true mastermind behind Seattle’s elite defense, Durde has done a good job leading that group as well. Seattle ranked sixth in the league in total defense, first in scoring defense, and second in defensive DVOA.

Durde had head-coaching interviews this cycle, and with all the vacancies filled and Kubiak’s familiarity with him, it would not be surprising to see Durde emerge as a prime candidate for this job. He would take what he has learned from Macdonald and apply it to the Raiders.

Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns DC

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz watches the team warm up during minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Schwartz was blindsided when the Browns gave Todd Monken the job, even though he was a prime candidate. The Browns have had one of the better defenses in the league under Schwartz, ranking fifth in defensive DVOA in 2025. Schwartz wants out of Cleveland after the debacle, and the Raiders would be an excellent landing spot.

Schwartz and Kubiak don’t have any ties, but he would ensure that Las Vegas is one of the best units in the league with his wide-nine front and man coverage philosophies. Kubiak should give him a call.

Jerry Gray, Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach/defense

May 25, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive backs/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray during the second day of organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK | NP NAME-USA TODAY NETWORK

Gray and Kubiak worked together in Minnesota in 2019 when he was the quarterbacks coach, and Gray was the defensive backs coach.

Gray is a well-respected, veteran coach in the NFL, helping turn a typically bad Falcons pass defense into a much more respectable unit. His development of players like Dee Alford and Xavier Watts helped Atlanta have a much better defense than in years past.

With Kevin Stefanski taking over in Atlanta, and no indication that Gray is being retained by Stefanski, he could be available to take a new job. The 63-year-old would be a defensive coordinator for the third time in his excellent coaching career.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can tell us who you want to see Klint Kubiak bring on as his defensive coordinator.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.