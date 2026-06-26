Raiders Defense Needs To Take Advantage With Maxx Crosby

Earlier this offseason, everyone thought Las Vegas Raiders' face of the franchise and defensive star Maxx Crosby was gone for good. He was, until he wasn't. The Raiders traded their star, but once the other team backed out, they welcomed him back with open arms. Crosby wants to be a Raider for life, and he has made it clear multiple times throughout his career. It could all be a blessing in disguise for this team that did not lose its leader after all.

Crosby is ready to get back on the field and make this his best season yet. He has an extra chip on his shoulder with everything that went down. He is going to be on a mission this upcoming season to show everyone that he is the best defensive player. The Silver and Black have to take advantage of that. The team made many moves this offseason to improve its defense. They made them think Crosby was not going to be here.

KIRK COUSINS ANDMAXX CROSBY | DarrellCraig Harris, OnSI

Raiders' Defense Has the Best Player

That means they have to take advantage of Crosby with this defense with these players. Over the years, we have seen the Raiders struggle on the defensive side of the ball because the rest of the team has not stepped up. That will not be an excuse next season. The Raiders brought in players who have played in big games and are proven. They must be there with Crosby to improve the defense. Getting after the quarterback, blowing up plays in the backfield, and more.

If they do not have that kind of effect, there will be a lot more noise around Crosby going elsewhere than there was this past offseason. The Raiders do not want to have that. The defense wants to have Maxx Crosby on its team. He is out there a lot, and his motor never runs out of juice. The Raiders know what they are going to get from him. The question is, are they going to get something from the rest of the defense? All signs point to that happening.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders' Defense Could Be Vastly Improved

Crosby is going to be even more dangerous if his teammates help him out and make their presence felt to opposing offenses. That also means the defense will improve. That is what we need to see, and that will also mean that Crosby could stay in Las Vegas beyond next season.