One NFC Team To Watch in Maxx Crosby Raiders Sweepstakes

At the beginning of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, most of the talk was about star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Where are the Raiders going to trade him to a true contender? Did he want to remain a Raider? And many more questions.

We quickly found out about some of those questions because, at one point in the offseason, Crosby was unofficially no longer a Raider. That did not mean Crosby still did not want to be a Raider, just that the Raiders were doing what they thought was best.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Everyone, including Crosby, thought he was headed to the Baltimore Ravens when both sides announced a trade had been agreed upon, only for it to fall through at the end. The Ravens did not like the physical results, and they backed out of the trade. This sent Crosby back to Las Vegas, where he is still, knowing that God has a plan for him and that he is right where he is supposed to be.

Crosby is focused on being a Raider, and the front office has said they are not planning on trading the Pro Bowler anytime soon. That can change when the season starts , because there is one team that might do anything and everything to get the best defensive player on their team. That team is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles want to make another run at a Super Bowl. Having Crosby on their side will help them and increase their chances.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Crosby Could Be Targeted by This NFC Team

The Raiders have said they are not planning to trade Crosby, but that is not going to stop Eagles general manager Howie Roseman from getting on the phone to ask the Raiders' front office if they have changed their mind.

If there is one general manager who always has something up his sleeve and gets deals done, it is Roseman. Especially after the Eagles' NFC rival, the Los Angeles Rams, made a trade to get Myles Garrett earlier this week.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beginning of Season Will Pay Dividends

Nothing will happen now on the Silver and Black side, but the rumors and the trade talks will start if the Raiders do not start their season right. Like always, there will be noise around Crosby. Crosby is a Raider right now and has said in the past he wants to help this franchise win and turn things around. A lot has changed from the last time Crosby was in trade talks. The offseason that they have had could keep Crosby in Vegas longer than anyone thought.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watches from the sidelines during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images