Raiders vs. Broncos Live Game Thread
DENVER, Co.--The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are two teams headed in different directions. Las Vegas has lost two in a row and five of their last six. The Broncos have won six consecutive games. The Broncos provide the Raiders with another divisional challenge.
Raiders' Goal
The Raiders know how good Sean Payton, Bo Nix and the Broncos are after losing to them twice last season. The Broncos appear to be even better than they were last season, the Raiders do not. Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick analyzed Nix and the Broncos.
“I don't want to take anything away from the player, but in terms of what Coach [Sean] Payton is doing there, I mean, you can see he's doing such a good job of bringing him along. For a coach who had a veteran quarterback for so long that they probably were in sync from everything to on the field, off the field, but he's bringing him along. I think Bo [Nix] is doing a good job of getting the ball out of his hands quickly,” Graham said.
“They got some things set up with the quick game. He's able to get out of issue plays in terms of using his feet. And then, again, there's a lot of check with me at the line of scrimmage. You see that. In terms of the run game, he has some dynamic backs back there, the O-line's a veteran group that's worked together. So, he's doing a good job of controlling, and I'm not saying managing the game, but he's doing a good job of controlling it. And when those guys are able to do that, it makes it tough."
The Raiders must find a way to contain Nix and also protect against the Broncos' stout defense. Las Vegas must avoid beating itself against the Broncos, as it has in six of the season's eight games.
