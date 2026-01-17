What Derek Carr Makes of Raiders' HC Search

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of their next head coach. The Raiders are going to take their time and evaluate each candidate to see who best lines up with their vision and what they are looking to do in Las Vegas with the franchise just next season, but for many years to come.

The Raiders are on another coaching search, and their second straight. That is something they did not want to do, but they are still looking for the right fit. They want this one to last a very long time.

Leading the way for the next head coach is Raiders general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady, those two will work together on the plans and be the main people conduction these interviews.

Those two have done great work in the past and are now looking to revitalize the Raiders organization, which has not achieved much over the last two decades. They want to get this thing back on track and set them up for a good future as well.

John Spytek, Raiders GM | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave advice to the Raiders franchise and what he wants to see the team do with the next head coach they hire.

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Derek Carr on who should be the next head coach for the Raiders

"We need stability," said Derek Carr on the Home Grown Podcast. "You need a scheme. I do not need a guy who can just come up with cool play. I need a guy who has a philosophy and scheme, that this is what we do, this is how we do it, and these are the players we need to do it.

And then bring them in ... I am telling you right now, I know who it should be ... I would love to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Can I get an interview? Can I not get an interview?:

It all starts with the head coach. The Raiders have to make sure they get the guy in the building. The Raiders have to make sure they all agree on the next head coach. They have to believe in him and see why he is the best coach to lead this team to compete in the NFL.

The Raiders have a lot to give to their next head coach. They have the first overall pick, they have money to spend on free agency, and they have everything a coach needs to bring in his coaching personnel.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

