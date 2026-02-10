The Possibilities for Kubiak's Staff Continue to Trickle Out

Klint Kubiak has confirmed that he will join the Las Vegas Raiders as their next head coach. He will now be tasked with finding an offensive and defensive coordinator, among other positions. He should be able to assemble the best coaching staff the Raiders have had in at least the last two seasons.

Raiders' Future

The Raiders are bringing Kubiak to Las Vegas to lead what they hope is a massive turnaround.

Feb 4, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks to the media at the San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted that Kubiak may already have an idea of who he wants as his offensive coordinator in Las Vegas. The Raiders have gone through many offensive coordinators over the past four seasons. Kubiak's decision will be crucial to his chance at success.

"One other change potentially coming as well as Kubiak fills out his staff in Las Vegas, Andrew Janocko the Seahawks quarterbacks coach, a top candidate to be the offensive coordinator for the Raiders," Pelissero said.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to their time together in Seattle, Kubiak and Janocko have worked together at several different stops, including New Orleans and Minnesota. However, the Raiders have done their due diligence during their coaching search and likely will while searching for coordinators.

Las Vegas is expected to add quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They will pair him with running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Las Vegas will also add other pieces to the offense this offseason.

Jul 31, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained the mindset and the approach Las Vegas' front office will take. The Raiders must revamp their coaching staff and roster as much as they possibly can in one offseason.

There is only so much work that can be done in a few months, as the Raiders have one of the worst rosters in the league. Still, they have tools to fix their roster quicker than some may believe.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The work has already begun. I think we're all aware of all the resources that Mark [Davis] and the ownership group have given to us. Obviously, there's the draft. We have capital. We have one of the greatest buildings, if not the greatest building in the NFL. There's a lot to be excited about here, and it is going to be my responsibility to lead this up and set this organization on a course of sustained success,” Spytek said.

“My experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too.”

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

