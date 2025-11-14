What the Raiders Desperately Need Over the Season's Second Half
The Las Vegas Raiders still have time to turn things around.
What the Raiders Are Searching For
Las Vegas invested too much into the offensive side of the ball for the unit to be as bad as it has been. The Raiders are one of the worst offenses in the league for a second consecutive seasons.
Heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what he hopes to see from the Raiders' offense down the stretch. Las Vegas has been unable to move the ball or score points consistently enough to win games.
"Well, yeah, we need to get consistent. We need to find the consistency. I mean, two weeks ago, we were gaga over the performance that we had in Brock's [Bowers] return and all of that. And I figured we were pedal to the metal," Carroll said.
"And unfortunately, we come back this past week, Denver, one of the best teams in the NFL on defense, one of the sack-iest teams in the NFL on defense, and we couldn't get going on them. And so, we'll see. Was it Denver? Was it us? Is it Dallas? Is it us? We'll find out as we keep going. But I'm expecting us to get better and more consistent."
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is currently one interception away from being tied for the most interceptions in the National Football League this season. Smith has struggled this season, as has the offense as a whole. Heading into Week 11, Smith shared his thoughts on the next few weeks.
"I've got to cut it loose, man. Just don't think too much. Just go out there and cut it loose, play your game. Protect the football first and foremost. The last eight games of the season, I want to be the best in the league in terms of protecting the football. I mean, that's really what it is, and then just cut it loose, man. We've got to score points,” Smith said.
“We've got to score a lot more points than we have. We've got to pick it up. I know I've been saying we've got to learn and grow together, which is true, but now is around the time where it should start to show up on game day. And so, yeah, I want to go out there and I want to play really, really good football and take care of the football, take care of the team, put points on the board, get the defense a lead to work with, and watch those guys go hunt."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE