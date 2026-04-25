Spytek, Raiders Round Out Day Two of NFL Draft Strong

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have significantly improved since the end of the 2025 season. The Raiders kicked off the draft with the top overall pick. Then, they followed that up with three more solid additions on Day Two of the draft, adding multiple players for depth purposes.

As the Raiders move into the third day of the draft, it is okay to take a step back and acknowledge the progress made at multiple critical positions on the field, especially after the second- and third-round additions the Raiders made. Their roster still needs work, but they have made progress.

Watch Raiders GM John Spytek Discuss More Below

Raiders' Second and Third Rounds

Las Vegas traded picks with the Houston Texans, swapping second-round picks. The Raiders also traded one of their three fourth-round picks in exchange for the 91st overall pick. Las Vegas then used the No. 38 pick to add to their group of safeties, adding safety Treydan Stukes.

With the 67th pick, Las Vegas added defensive lineman Keyron Coleman. The Raiders used the 91st overall pick on offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III. All their Day Three draft picks added depth to position groups the Raiders are bare at. There have been no wasted picks for the Raiders through Day Two.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Between their productive offseason in free agency and their draft additions so far, the Raiders have made a concerted and legitimate effort to improve their roster. Las Vegas added starting-caliber players via free agency and young, moldable talent at positions of need in the draft.

There is plenty of work to do on the Raiders' roster. However, adding solid depth pieces is a part of any rebuild. Las Vegas has struggled to find talent beyond just its starters. The past three seasons have exposed just how much the Raiders have lacked depth on their roster.

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crawford is a solid depth piece behind a revamped set of defensive linemen and edge rushers. Like some of Las Vegas' other additions, Crawford will not have any pressure to play at a high level consistently, as he will be behind proven veterans at his position.

Stukes will add depth in the short term and will more than likely develop into a starting safety for the Raiders within his first few seasons in the league, especially with Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn set to become free agents at the end of the 2026 season.

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Zuhn gives the Raiders a quality option at guard who could push for a starting position opposite Jackson Powers-Johnson. He played multiple positions in college. He could be an option for Las Vegas at guard, backup center, or the next in line at tackle. His versatility gives the Raiders options.

Each position the Raiders drafted a player on Day Two has a legitimate chance of becoming a starter in the near future. Las Vegas is in the process of gutting its roster and adding an upgraded bunch of players via free agency and the draft. Spytek has been on the hunt for a certain type of player.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think in any locker room I've been in, I think what you're always looking for is people to just be who they are. Locker rooms are interesting places. There's people from all over the world, different demographics, races, ages, etc., especially in an NFL locker room,” Spytek said after the first round of the NFL Draft.

“But the guys that have success, the greatest teammates that I've been around or witnessed on teams, they have a maniacal work ethic and drive to them, but it is authentically who they are. They're not trying to fool anybody, they're not trying to be anybody that they're not."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI