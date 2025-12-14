Raiders Somehow Hit Newest Low in Debacle vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders took on the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders once again traveled across the country, and they were looking to end their long losing streak.

The Raiders were also facing an Eagles team looking to end their own losing streak as well. The Silver and Black had a new starter under center. Kenny Pickett got the start for the first time this season. Pickett was looking to give the Raiders a spark on offense.

1st Half

The Eagles took the ball first and got off to the start they wanted. They drove down the field on a long drive and had an opening drive touchdown. On the Raiders' first drive, they got the ball moving, but the drive stalled at midfield. The Raiders' defense was back on the field, and that is something that the offense wanted to do differently. To help the defense stay off the field.

To start the second quarter, the Raiders' defense was out there again, and the Eagles were driving. This time, the defense got a red-zone stop. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby got a sack on quarterback Jalen Hurts that forced a field goal. Again, the Raiders offense could not get anything going, and it was the same we have seen all season. The Eagles got the ball back and scored again to take a 17-0 lead into halftime

2nd Half

Kenny Pickett and the offense were out on the field first to start the second half. The offense got the ball rolling on the ground and in the air. But Pickett, on a critical third down, threw an interception. He was targeting Brock Bowers. The Eagles took full advantage and turned that turnover into a touchdown. And took a commanding 24-0 lead early in the third quarter.

It was all the Eagles the rest of the way. They got another touchdown to make it 31-0. Another embarrassing showing for the Raiders on the road this time. And the terrible season continues for the Raiders, and you cannot explain this one other than a huge no-show. The Raiders must figure out how they will move forward for the remaining three games. But changes have to be part of that because you can do nothing from a season like the one they are having.

Carroll's seat gets heat, and now it could be coming to an end. And again, the Raiders will be looking at potentially another change.

