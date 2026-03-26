Despite Draft Noise, Fernando Mendoza Has Easily Solidified a Bright Future

As we inch closer to the Las Vegas Raiders making the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there are a lot of people around the NFL talking about the quarterback prospects. There are two that experts think will go in the first round.

We know that the Raiders are going to take a quarterback to kick off the draft, and that quarterback is most likely Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza has been the guy for the Raiders since they knew they were going to have the first overall pick.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I do not expect that to change as we get closer to draft day. That could be different for other experts. Some are saying that Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has passed Mendoza.

Some are saying that Simpson is the better quarterback of the two, and they would be taking Simpson over Mendoza if they had to make the pick for the Raiders. Both quarterbacks are going to be good quarterbacks in this league, but it is clear that Mendoza is the better prospect and quarterback.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mendoza is clearly the best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft

It is hard to imagine the Silver and Black NOT making the pick to take Mendoza. Mendoza is exactly what the Raiders need at the quarterback position. That is what they have been searching for for a long time. The Raiders know that the quarterback position is the most important on the field. They know what it is playing without one that gives them stability over the last few seasons. The biggest need is a quarterback, and they are not going to pass that up in this draft.

"I would say, who is the better quarterback? Nearly four inches taller, 25 pounds heavier. The experience .. . Fernando Mendoza has 35 starts," said NFL Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr. "He had a completion percentage of 72 percent. Ty Simpson was around 64 percent ... Mendoza always talks about cracking the code. He is obsessed with that. He kind of has that Peyton Manning ability in that regard. It is just being so into what he is doing and studying it so hard."

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

That is why it is clear that Mendoza is the best quarterback in this draft class. The Raiders will be taking Mendoza when they officially have their pick to open up the draft. Mendoza is also the right fit for the Silver and Black. It is way more than what Mendoza does on the field that makes him the best fit for the Raiders.

Mendoza's character is what separates him from the other in this class. Mendoza has a strong work ethic and is always looking to make his teammates better both on and off the field. He is the type of quarterback who will learn and get better in his first season in the league. Whether he is on the field or not next season, he is going to have an impact.