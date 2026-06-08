Raiders Draft Review: What Healthy Jermod McCoy Brings to Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the summer and mandatory mini-camp touting arguably their most consequential draft class under the current regime.

Much of the talk—and rightfully so—surrounds No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza. However, there is plenty of discourse with the rest of the 2026 Raiders rookie class, including cornerback Jermod McCoy, one of the best overall talents in the selection process, who fell to the top of the fourth round due to knee injury concerns.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

McCoy's knee concerns are part of the review process, but I will be looking more closely at his game tape from nearly two years ago, when he last played for the Tennessee Volunteers. Let's take a look at the tape to see what McCoy could bring to Las Vegas.

McCoy's Talent Is Beyond Noticeable

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Talent has never been a question for McCoy. For much of the pre-draft process, he was arguably the top cornerback prospect for a good portion of pundits in the online community over the likes of Top-10 draft choice Mansoor Delane. This is a cornerback who can erase entire portions of the field, and for good reason.

His ability to win in various coverages is thanks to a terrific combination of fluidity, explosiveness, closing burst, change of direction, and speed that allows him to maintain phasing, mirroring skills to blanket in soft or hard press coverage, and the speed to stay at the hip of opposing vertical threats downfield.

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) and defensive back Christian Charles (14) defend Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

We see a couple of examples where McCoy will use his athleticism and physicality to win in his repetitions. In the first clip, he initially loses at the top of the route, but as the play breaks down, he quickly regains leverage and uses his incredible burst to the catch point to disrupt the play and force an incompletion.

The third clip showcases great patience in McCoy's footwork as he reads the hips, turns his eyes back to the ball, adjusts, and secures an interception in the red zone on the goal-line fade.

I truly hope CB Jermod McCoy gets healthy in Vegas. If he can, the #Raiders have an incredible talent that could quickly become one of their best players. McCoy has an excellent combination of size, athleticism, physicality, press ability, and coverage versatility. pic.twitter.com/kMDlxik7ny — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 7, 2026

In zone coverage, I'm always impressed with how well McCoy stays disciplined and poised in his shells. The quickness and burst in short spaces allow him to jump routes when receivers are passed off or are in his vicinity. He has a great understanding of route patterns and combos while maintaining fairly good eyes in the shell and match coverages.

The ball skills are also evident on tape. McCoy has this innate ability to get his eyes around at the perfect time and position, adjust on the fly, and attack the ball at the catch point. His football intelligence helps him get to the right place at the right time.

Nice job by Jermod McCoy to read the QB's eyes and come up with the INT#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/V2RLUxGxIx — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) May 4, 2026

I do think, at times, McCoy can create pass interference calls on himself for not getting his head around quicker, which are lapses on vertical plane routes. As a run defender, he has had some solid moments as a tackler and taking on perimeter blocks, but he must be more consistent in his wrap-up technique and getting off blocks, which will allow him to be better engaged against the run.

McCoy's Health Is Biggest Determining Factor for 2026 Outlook

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

For some, McCoy was one of the best cornerback prospects in the draft since Derek Stingley. However, the knee injury he suffered last year during spring ball cost him the season, but further complications were discovered, including the potential need for a bone plug replacement that could derail McCoy's rookie season, the biggest reason he fell as far as he did in the draft.

If McCoy does stay healthy and his knee issues begin to improve, he could be the steal of the draft. His talent is immense, and the Raiders may have struck gold in the fourth round. Now, the waiting game begins.