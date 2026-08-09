Why Treydan Stukes' Role on Raiders' Defense Will Be Monumental

Assessing the Las Vegas Raiders' roster is one of the most fascinating exercises to immerse yourself in, as training camp is heating up - literally and figuratively.

Through free agency and the draft, the front office revamped a defense that has been dormant over the last several seasons, despite having Maxx Crosby as a disruptor off the line of scrimmage. While Las Vegas bolstered the front seven in free agency , it addressed the secondary in the draft. That included selecting Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes, who spoke with the media on Friday about his multifaceted role and how he adapted to the playbook and scheme.

Stukes' Thoughts

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Kind of what you'd expect, the game's just a little bit faster, a little more complex," Stukes said. "It takes a lot to play this game at a high level, and when you're trying to learn multiple positions at the same time, it's a lot of information to take on at once."

"But I think as you get confident in the scheme and you start to understand the plays as a whole and what we're trying to accomplish with the calls, that's when it slows down for you, and you can immerse yourself in both positions and be able to help the defense in different ways."

"I pride myself on trying to be a smart football player. I'm glad that [the coaching staff] see it the same way. I want to be able to help the team win games in any way I can, and if that means learning multiple positions, then I'll just keep doing that."

Overall Takeaways

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders logo and My Cause My Cleats in the end zone at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stukes is one of the most intriguing rookies to watch this season in the Silver and Black. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back logged multiple snaps at nickel back and safety throughout his collegiate career, and he will continue to be deployed at those positions as a Raider. Stukes' ability to line up at multiple positions in the secondary will diversify the types of personnel defensive coordinator Rob Leonard can deploy on the field.

During his college career, Stukes recorded 207 tackles, 26 pass deflections, and seven interceptions. Las Vegas' secondary features veterans and rookies, providing healthy competition in training camp . The Raiders also drafted Jermod McCoy in the fourth round. Stukes' versatility is one of the most intriguing features of his player profile, and again, Las Vegas' secondary will improve tremendously with the 24-year-old defensive back in the equation.