Why the Raiders' Loss to the Texans Was Telling

The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the National Football League. This prompted them to draft running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick, despite those who believe drafting a running back that high is an unwise decision.

Las Vegas decided not to pass on the talented running back, adding him to the roster with plenty of expectations heading into the season. A lackluster supporting cast has derailed the Raiders ' season and hampered Jeanty's rookie campaign. On Sunday, Jeanty exploded for a career day.

Glimpses of What is to Come

Michael Baca of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Texans and the game's most significant takeaways. Similiar to everyone else, Baca could not deny rookie running back Ashton Jeanty's stellar performance against the best defense in the National Football League.

"The Raiders have been patiently waiting for the performance Ashton Jeanty provided them on Sunday as the rookie running back generated a season-high 188 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in what was undoubtedly his best outing so far," Baca said.

This offseason, the Raiders must find a way to add talent to the offensive line to help Jeanty reach his potential next season. Las Vegas spent most of the season watching Jeanty struggle behind a subpar offensive line. Sunday showed what Jeanty and the Raiders' offense could look like.

Baca noted that Jeanty's performance helped pace the Raiders' offense, giving the unit a boost unlike any it had received all season. Las Vegas lost to a stout Texans team. However, the loss gave reason to be hopeful about what the future holds for Las Vegas, assuming they make changes.

"Jeanty highlighted his afternoon with a pair of splash scores in the second half; receiving a 60-yarder from Geno Smith on a wheel route before breaking a tackle to scoot into the end zone to give the Raiders a rare lead and then bursting for 51 yards on a draw play to make it a two-point game in the final frame," Baca said.

"Jeanty totaled 128 yards on the ground — 10 yards shy of his career high — averaging 5.3 yards per carry off 24 attempts. While the 51-yarder boosted that average, Jeanty consistently gained yards in chunks against a tough Houston defense. His performance kept the two-win Raiders afloat on the road and gives Las Vegas some hope near the end of what has been a long season."

