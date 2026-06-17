Raiders Not Getting Ahead of Themselves Despite Solid OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work all offseason long to get the ship moving in the right direction. They have a great plan in place, and they will follow it. Nothing is going to change those plans as they are committed to the process they believe will work well going into next season. The Raiders want to do it the right way consistently, and it helps them get better each time they are on the field.

The Silver and Black had a good showing at OTAs, which is a good thing for a team with a lot of new pieces coming into the building. The team has a mostly new coaching staff, with players coming in looking to be part of the change that will make them better. That is why it was important for this team to get them in the building and for them to buy into everything that new head coach Klint Kubiak has to offer. That is huge for this franchise.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Spytek Happy With Progress

"In terms of what we've seen so far, I have seen a bunch of guys that have competed and been about the right things and about the process," said Raiders General Manager John Spytek. "We have had really good attendance for OTAs this year. I think we are all really proud of that. Klint [Kubiak] has done a good job of keeping them engaged and energized at a time in the year when it is not real football. I do not want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We've got a long way to go with that."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Still Have a Lot To Prove

In seasons past, you would see some players absent from OTAs, and given the head coaches the franchise has had over the years, it was difficult for these players. Now, they have a better structure, and one they believe in, and that is the biggest thing for a franchise that is looking to get things going in the right direction. Now these players will have to stay motivated for the next step of the offseason process. That is training camp.

There is a little gap between now and then. They have to make sure they come into training camp in shape and ready to go. This is where it will show whether they are ready for the upcoming season and turn into a winning franchise again.