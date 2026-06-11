Analyzing Best, Worst-Case Scenario For 2026 Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has a new look for the 2026 regular season.

Defensive line coach Rob Leonard is now the defensive coordinator, implementing a similar system to that of his former coach, Mike Macdonald, with the Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks. General manager John Spytek added talent to all three levels of the defense this offseason through the NFL Draft, with notable acquisitions of former Georgia linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, and drafting safety Treydan Stukes and pass rusher Keyron Crawford.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

A Raiders defense that was in the bottom half in points per game allowed and middle of the pack in passing yards and rushing yards allowed per game last season, the hirings and additions on the coaching staff and roster make a lot to be excited about. Today, I look at one best- and worst-case scenario for the 2026 Raiders defense.

Best-Case Scenario — First and Second-Year Defenders Shine

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Outside of Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' defense is fairly young across the board. You can look at every position on this unit and get giddy at the ceiling of each of the first- and second-year players. I'm genuinely excited about what cornerback Darien Porter can do in his second season, Stukes at nickel (assuming he beats out free agent Taron Johnson), Tonka Hemingway and Jonah Laulu at defensive tackle, and third-round pick Keyron Crawford.

This is not to mention whether a healthy Jermod McCoy would suit up by Week 1 or at any point this season. A top talent like that could transform the Raiders' secondary. In this scenario, that's exactly what happens as the young defense takes a big step under Leonard, making Las Vegas a place no offense wants to play (unless it's the Los Angeles Rams).

Worst-Case Scenario — Raiders' Defensive Youth Has Serious Growing Pains

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' young defense can also be the catalyst in itself. Whenever you have a young team on either side of the ball, there will be growing pains as these players continue to adjust to the speed of the NFL; it happens like clockwork, and the Raiders' defense could be no exception. Sure, they may have made some upgrades at linebacker, but football is a team sport—Dean and Walker can't succeed in the trenches without a sound defensive front or better communication on the back end.

Oddly enough, having a stagnant defense in 2026 is not entirely out of the realm of possibilities. These young defenders will have bad moments, some that are even costly in critical moments of a game. The lack of progression could certainly lead to yet another average defensive performance this upcoming season.