Every Position Where Raiders Still Need Help After Roster Cuts

After the completion of training camp and the preseason, there is no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders have improved. Although it remains to be seen just how much they have done so, the Raiders made progress on the field after months of wide-ranging change.

Between free agency and the NFL Draft, Las Vegas added to nearly every position group on the roster. Even after all the tangible improvements they made, Las Vegas still needs more. Training camp and the preseason confirmed as much.

Having one of the league's worst rosters left Las Vegas a tall mountain to climb. With two productive, roster-building seasons under general manager John Spytek's belt, the process has already started. Yet, more is needed.

Below are the main positions Las Vegas still needs help at ahead of their Week 1 opening matchup against the Miami Dolphins. At this point, the needs are what they are, as the Raiders are unlikely to make many more roster moves in the next two weeks. They must work with what they have.

Offensive Line

The Raiders' offensive line will take several more offseasons to fully rebuild, as they are still looking for a dependable lineup they can develop moving forward. Kolton Miller likely only has a couple of seasons left. DJ Glaze, while dependable, needs more work.

Las Vegas has reason to be confident in Tyler Linderbaum, but still has pressing questions at both starting guard positions and along the reserve offensive line. Simply put, the Raiders need more talent on the offensive line. One injury to any starter could be extremely problematic.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) approaches the line of scrimmage during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Raiders produced arguably the worst offensive line in the entire league. Las Vegas allowed the most sacks of any team in the league and rushed for the fewest yards of any team. They are unlikely to be that bad again this season, but they are one injury away from a bad situation.

Following cutdown day, Spytek expressed confidence in the improvement he saw from the unit throughout training camp and Las Vegas' three preseason games.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we ran it very well in the preseason, and that's a good starting point. But we have a long way to go. Certainly, we're excited with Tyler Linderbaum, and what he's brought to that room from a leadership standpoint, a professional standpoint, but also a play standpoint,” Spytek said.

“Like every position group, we're just looking for constant improvement and embracing the coaching and understanding a new scheme. That's hard for those guys to understand another new scheme. But I think they're all leaning into it well, and I'm excited about the track that they're on. But again, they have to go earn it here in a week and a half."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback

The Raiders have needed help at cornerback for several seasons and still do, as confirmed by their addition of cornerback Darrell Luter. The Raiders added Luter despite using three draft picks in the past two drafts on the position group, as well as adding two others in free agency in the same span.

Luter will not be the last cornerback the Raiders look to add moving forward, as they continue to build out the position group. Like their offensive line, it will likely take Las Vegas several more years to fix the group. Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark explained what Luter brings to Las Vegas.

"Darrell [Luter Jr.]'s a good football player. He's played quality regular season snaps. He's a good special teams player,” Stark said.

“He just saw the opportunity to add a player that's got a little bit of experience to him to [add to] that room because we've got a very competitive room, but some young players in there. So, his experience is what was intriguing to us."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches a pass thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Las Vegas is moving full speed ahead with their plans to address the wide receiver position by committee. Until their group of receivers proves consistently capable, there will continue to be room for additions at the position group. The Raiders do not have any proven receivers.

There are unlikely to be many proven receivers available. Las Vegas may look to add more pass-catchers moving forward, but the 2026 season needs to be the season when the Raiders' young receivers begin to go from unproven to proven.