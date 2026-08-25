How Raiders Can 'Earn' Ability To Run Football

The Las Vegas Raiders have a clear identity this season under head coach Klint Kubiak, and that's to run the football.

Through two weeks of preseason action , we have seen the Raiders operate predominantly from under center and prioritize the rushing attack. While speaking with the media on Monday, center Tyler Linderbaum spoke about the importance of establishing the run .

Linderbaum's Thoughts

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think [the offensive line] is making a lot of strides," Linderbaum said. "Not where we want to be. [We'll] continue to work on operations, standpoint things, working together. I think the thing about the offensive line position is just the more reps you get with each other, the better you get; at least the good teams, the better you get. So, just continue to strive for that and continue to get better each and every day in practice."

"I think you have to earn that right [to run the football]," Linderbaum said. "You can talk about it, but at the end of the day you got to be about it. When that ball's snapped, you have to prove to the coaches, to the opposing team that you're able and capable of running the football. So, that's what we're striving to do right now is get out all the kinks right now in practice, and then when we line up on Sundays, that's the team we want to be."

Why This Matters

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak has proven to be one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, and his system highlights the run game. The Raiders experienced a scary moment on Sunday when running back Ashton Jeanty suffered a leg injury in practice.

The level of concern was high, as the second-year running back was unable to put weight on his leg as he was helped off the field.

Nevertheless, Las Vegas' offense will be built around the rushing attack. With Kirk Cousins presumably starting the season as QB1, the Raiders want to take as much pressure off the 38-year-old signal-caller with a strong backfield and offensive line. The offense's success will depend on those two departments' ability to work together.

Linderbaum was the premier offensive lineman in free agency this offseason, and he has been one of the best run-blocking centers since he entered the league. The Raiders' offense has promise, and the running game will be the key to unlocking the rest of the passing game. For that to happen, the offensive line must hold up its end of the bargain.