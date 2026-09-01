Every Raiders Rookie Who Made Initial 53 (and Their Role)

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason determined to fix one of the league's worst rosters. There is only so much any front office can do in one offseason to address roster issues, especially for rosters with as many holes as the Raiders had at the start of the summer.

The Raiders added 10 players via the NFL Draft this offseason, nine of whom made the initial 53-man roster. Las Vegas added some of the top free agents available, to go along with a wave of talented rookies who are primed to play pivotal roles in the desert this season and beyond.

Of the initial 53-man roster, eight are rookies. Nine would have made it if Keyron Crawford had not been placed on injured reserve. Several more players on the 53-man roster were drafted last offseason. Upwards of half of the initial roster were drafted within the last three offseasons.

Below are the rookies who made Las Vegas' active roster and their roles for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. For several of them, their roles in Week 1 will be a far cry from where Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff plan for their roles to eventually evolve.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Fernando Mendoza

Klint Kubiak has yet to announce who he plans to start at quarterback in Week 1. However, based on his words earlier this offseason and preseason, as well as the respective performances of Mendoza and veteran Kirk Cousins, it is reasonable to believe Cousins will start Week 1 while Mendoza continues to develop.

Las Vegas could always choose to start Mendoza against the Dolphins, but that would go against everything the coaching staff has said and shown on the practice field during training camp and the preseason. There is no need to rush Mendoza.

Safety Treydan Stukes

Las Vegas got a steal in Stukes, as they entered the draft in desperate need of a quality addition at the safety position. The Raiders landed a player many draft experts rated as a first-round talent, but Las Vegas secured him in the second round.

He has immediately shown his potential. He will be on the field early and often for the Raiders, including in Week 1. He may or may not start the first game of the season, but if he does not, he will soon after. In limited action, Stukes has displayed the speed and physicality Las Vegas needs.

OL Trey Zuhn III

Zuhn will start the season as a reserve offensive lineman. However, Zuhn is a player the Raiders are grooming for a significant role in future seasons to come.

CB Jermod McCoy

McCoy will likely see action on special teams and in certain rotations on defense. He will start this season in a reserve role as he continues to work his way back from an injury that forced him to miss his final collegiate season.

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Las Vegas always planned on getting Washington involved. They spent the offseason building him into the offense, as two competent backs are necessary in Kubiak's offense.

The injury to Ashton Jeanty has elevated Washington into the starting running back role to start his rookie season.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Owen Wright (42) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Dalton Johnson

Johnson will start the season in a reserve role and have a chance to make an impact on special teams.

CB Hezekiah Masses

Masses quickly grew into a player the Raiders are counting on this upcoming season, as no position on their roster has more questions than the cornerback position. Masses will likely see a decent amount of action in Week 1, with those reps increasing as the season progresses.

WR Malik Benson

Benson will have a chance to firmly establish himself in Las Vegas' group of wide receivers, starting Week 1. He has a huge opportunity in front of him. Benson must make the most of it.

So far, the Raiders' coaching staff likes what they have seen from the rookie.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) lines up before the snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Malik’s doing a good job. I'm pleased with his improvement, his progress. Long way to go. He's still a rookie, makes those rookie mistakes. But I'm pleased with his effort, his attitude. He's extremely coachable,” Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said following training camp.

“He's tough. You do that, you got a chance. And he's improving every day, which is what I want to see. Slight improvement, steady, a little bit every day, and he's been doing that. So, I'm pleased with where he's currently at."