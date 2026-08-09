Raiders' Young Defensive Backfield Gradually Coming Along

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office took a hard look in the mirror and at their roster following a dismal 2025 campaign. Las Vegas added waves of talent in free agency and the NFL Draft, addressing the roster's most pressing needs, with its defensive backfield receiving the most attention.

Las Vegas' defensive backfield, specifically its cornerbacks, has seen plenty of turnover the past few seasons. The Raiders have seen several defensive back combinations come and go, making it hard to build a sustainable and cohesive group.

Las Vegas Adds to Defensive Backfield

This offseason, the Raiders retained veteran cornerback Eric Stokes and traded for veteran Taron Johnson. Then, Las Vegas drafted four additional defensive backs they believe will develop into significant contributors, some as soon as this season.

This is in addition to adding second-year cornerback Darien Porter in last year's draft. Las Vegas' current regime has prioritized at least trying to fix their issues at the position group, drafting five defensive backs in the past two seasons. Still, that is a lot of youth in a critical position group.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods recently shared his thoughts on where the unit stands as training camp winds down to its final two practices. The unit is a work in progress, with Las Vegas' first preseason game just a few days away.

“They're young. We have a young room, but I like it because I feel like I have the opportunity to mold those players, just in terms of what we're trying to do defensively. I think it's a group of guys that support each other. You can feel it's a close group, and like I said, there's a lot of talent there. Just got to keep working with them," Woods said following training camp.

The Urgency To Solidify the Position Group

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders play in one of the best divisions in the National Football League. The AFC West has two of the best quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Andy Reid and Mike McDaniel are two of the best offensive minds in the league as well.

Las Vegas has yet to figure out how to stop Bo Nix, after allowing him and the Broncos to score roughly 30 unanswered points during Nix's rookie season. They must figure out the rotation of cornerbacks that gives them the chance to compete against coaches and quarterbacks who will target the group.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In camp, Las Vegas' secondary has had its moments. The unit has made several plays and has come close to making even more. However, close is not good enough for a developing group of defenders. Woods wants the Raiders' defensive backs to secure turnovers.

"We've got to make plays when they're available for you. But the biggest thing for us is always playing your technique because if you play your technique, then the turnovers will come. So, we do a lot of ball drills, so that's definitely an area we need to improve from last year,” Woods said.

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the football against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I think we're making a lot of plays on the football in terms of the pass breakups. We want to pull them down. Like I said, the number one stat in terms of winning games is taking away the football."

The Raiders have been among the worst teams in the league in turnover differential over the past three seasons. That is on the long list of many things the Raiders must change heading into the 2026 season. Forcing more turnovers will directly lead to more wins.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are depending on an improved defensive line and linebacker corps to help compensate for the questions that still surround their defensive backfield. Las Vegas hopes a better pass rush will make life easier on the back end. Woods shared his vision for the unit.

“We're going to be aggressive in coverage. We may get a few penalties here and there, but you have to challenge people in order to get the ball. And I think we're heading in that direction. We've just got to come down and finish plays," Woods said.

Dec 28, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods during the third quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos in the at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 40-14. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Raiders' defensive backfield performs this season will be something to keep an eye on, as the position group is the biggest question mark on the roster heading into the season.