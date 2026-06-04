Excitement Surrounding Raiders' Defense Beginning To Build

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with even more glaring roster holes than they had during the 2025 season, especially on defense. Las Vegas desperately needed improved talent across the board, but lacked any starting-caliber talent at several positions to start the offseason.

With all of their primary linebackers from the 2025 season hitting free agency, the Raiders lacked talent at linebacker. This was in addition to the lack of starting-caliber talent and depth options at cornerback. At safety, Las Vegas was set among their starters, but lacked depth behind them.

Watch Chinn Discuss Organized Team Activities and More Below

Chinn's Impact

Las Vegas' front office got right to work this offseason, using free agency and the NFL Draft to stockpile talent. Plenty of attention was paid to the offense, but the Raiders also made a long list of solid moves on defense. Most notably, Las Vegas completely revamped its linebacking corps.

The Raiders used the draft to address their respective issues at cornerback and safety. Las Vegas added four defensive backs in the draft, confirming their desperate need for additional talent in the position group. The Raiders also revamped their coaching staff in conjunction with the moves.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Veteran safety Jeremy Chinn is quietly one of the most important pieces of the Raiders' defense. Even with the additional depth that Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson provide, Chinn, along with fellow safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, are the two players the Raiders are unquestionably depending on.

Last season, when Chinn missed time due to injury, it was painfully apparent how important he is. Las Vegas has improved on defense, but part of that improvement rests on the assumption that returning starters like Chinn will at least match their play from last season, if not improve on it.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chinn is a versatile piece for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to use in many ways. Las Vegas has spent the offseason adding versatile players, but on defense, Chinn has been the mold. The Raiders lined Chinn up all over the field last season, then added more players like him this offseason.

In Chinn, the Raiders have an experienced and level-headed presence at safety. Last season was a glimpse of what the possibilities are for Chinn in Las Vegas. The Raiders' addition of further talent to the defense is only going to make Chinn more impactful in 2026 and potentially beyond.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chinn is entering a contract season. Most players improve their play when that is the case. Chinn, who played at a high level in 2025, is set to excel even more in 2026. A contract season, additional talent on the defense, the switch to a 3-4 defense, and Leonard's presence are huge for Chinn.

Leonard and the Raiders' front office have made it clear they want a fast defense. Of course, every team wants that, but the Raiders have spent the offseason making the necessary moves to achieve it. In Organized Team Activities, the newfound speed of Las Vegas' defense is evident.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The speed the Raiders have added and the playcaller they will have in Leonard significantly benefit Chinn. In theory, he and Las Vegas' defensive backs should not have to cover pass catchers for nearly as long as they did in 2025. Leonard now has several other weapons to use along with Chinn.

Leonard can line Chinn up anywhere on the field. He can do the same with newly-added linebacker Quay Walker. Maxx Crosby is Maxx Crosby. The Raiders have a solid rotation of defensive linemen. Kwity Paye can be used in various ways. Nakobe Dean is one of the best in the league.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As the Raiders head into mandatory minicamp, they are far from a finished product. They, like every other team in the league, are just getting started, and their climb will be more challenging given the roster decay they are still recovering from and the many new pieces they have.

Still, the pieces are there. Las Vegas just has to put them together. The newly added talent, like Walker and Dean, combined with the returning Chinn, gives the Raiders more defense than they have had in a long while. Chinn likes what he sees so far.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I'm super excited for this defense. Just the different looks, and I don't want to get into too much detail, but like the different fronts and stuff that we'll be able to do and incorporate, it'll just allow me to play a little bit more free and play downhill to the ball,” Chinn said following OTAs.

“It's cool, because it kind of keeps offense guessing a little bit. When we have guys who can play in different spots and rotate different ways, it doesn't necessarily get the offense a heads up of what we're doing and why certain guys are in certain spots because we can spin anybody down and spin anybody back."