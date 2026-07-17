After quickly and thoroughly revamping their coaching staff, the Las Vegas Raiders are in the beginning stages of rebuilding their roster. The Raiders addressed nearly all of their most pressing needs with solid additions in free agency and the NFL Draft earlier this offseason.

Raiders' Roster

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is just a couple of weeks away from taking the field for training camp in preparation for the 2026 season. Those roster moves will soon be put to the test as the Raiders' coaching staff aims to get off on the right foot. Training camp marks the next step for Klint Kubiak and company.

The moves the Raiders made this offseason should lead to additional wins this upcoming season, but that will depend on how successful training camp is for Las Vegas. The Raiders appear to be on the right track, but training camp and the ensuing regular-season slate of games will determine whether they are.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to training camp, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders' Top 30 2026 Players: No. 7 S Jeremy Chinn

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders signed veteran safety Jeremy Chinn last offseason to help bolster a group of safeties in desperate need of both talent and veteran leadership. In his first season with the Raiders, Chinn proved to be a solid addition and one of the team's more dependable players.

Chinn started 15 of the Raiders' 17 games last season. His value was proven by both his production on the field and the two games he missed with injury, as opposing offenses routinely attacked the void left by his absence. Even while missing two games, Chinn essentially had a career-best season.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 15 games, Chinn fell only three tackles short of tying his career high while registering the most assisted tackles he has had in any season of his career. Aside from the two games that he missed, Chinn played every snap for the Raiders last season.

He now enters a contract season, as he is slated to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 campaign. He is in a position to prove he is worth another contract from the Raiders, or potentially elsewhere, as Las Vegas has improved the coaching staff and team around Chinn.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

This should make life easier for Chinn, leading to even more production from the veteran in 2026. With Rob Leonard leading the Raiders' defense as the team's new defensive coordinator, along with an improved defense overall, Chinn and the Raiders' defense are in a good position.

Entering the 2026 season, Chinn is one of the best and most critical players to the Raiders' chances of success. Depending on how the season goes for Chinn, he could be one of the most vital parts of the Raiders' 2027 offseason as well. He knows he is in a position to succeed this season.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm super excited for this defense. Just the different looks, and I don't want to get into too much detail, but like the different fronts and stuff that we'll be able to do and incorporate, it'll just allow me to play a little bit more free and play downhill to the ball,” Chinn said earlier this offseason.

“It's cool, because it kind of keeps offense guessing a little bit. When we have guys who can play in different spots and rotate different ways, it doesn't necessarily get the offense a heads up of what we're doing and why certain guys are in certain spots because we can spin anybody down and spin anybody back."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs against Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chinn elaborated, expressing his confidence in the Raiders' defensive coaching staff even beyond Leonard. Las Vegas hopes the continuity that Leonard and several of their position coaches who remain from prior regimes will help make the transition to yet another head coach a little bit easier.

The veteran safety is set to enter his seventh season in the National Football League, arguably the most important of his career. Chinn had a solid season in 2025; he and the Raiders need him to have another one in 2026. He looks forward to working with Las Vegas' new-look roster and staff.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"From him to Matt Robinson, who's been in this defense, Ronell [Williams] who's also been in this defense. Having different perspectives from the linebacker perspective, from the DB perspective, and then Rob being a D-line coach, it really kind of just meshes into kind of what we want to do," Chinn said.

"And players who've been with those coaches, whether it be Nakobe [Dean] or Adam [Butler] up front or something like that, so really just all of us being able to kind of mesh into our own identity in a way."

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) as Warren dives into the end zone for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chinn allows the Raiders to be as versatile as they hope to be under Leonard. One of Las Vegas' most significant issues over the past few seasons was the overall lack of talent, which limited what they could do with playcalling, especially on defense. That should no longer be the case.

Under Leonard, and with an improved supporting cast, Chinn will be used in even more ways than he was last season. Every team aims to be versatile, but the Raiders have made the offseason moves to help make that happen. In addition to those moves, Chinn is critical to making that happen.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's always important. It's a matchup league, you can't out-scheme people all day, and that's really important. But at the same time, you have to be careful with the progression of bringing players along,” Leonard said earlier this offseason.

“You think they can handle one or two spots, well maybe we just start them off with one spot, then with the vision to build that way. So, you need to know this, and then maybe down the road, and that's a case-by-case scenario based on the player. But being multiple is important.”