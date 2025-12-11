Why Raiders' Greg Olson Must Find Answers Quickly

The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road this week to face the defending Super Bowl champions in a game that might be Las Vegas' most formidable challenge of the season. The Raiders have lost seven consecutive games and 11 of their last 12. They will be hard-pressed to end that streak on Sunday.

Las Vegas ' offense ranks near the bottom of the league in many statistical categories and has been a work in progress for the whole season. That progress has been slow, as entering Week 15, the Raiders still have very few answers on how to score more than one or two touchdowns per game.

On Thursday, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson elaborated on the challenges the Philadelphia Eagles' defense will present to the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas has one of the worst offenses. The Eagles have one of the best defenses. Olson must help Las Vegas' offense produce.

"Yeah, all throughout the year, I mean, you're always looking at the previous games that teams have played and how other teams have attacked them to look for different ideas that were successful,” Olson said.

“Obviously, we've talked about it is a copycat league, but they've also understood their vulnerabilities when they've been beat on some things. So, you look to see if they've made adjustments defensively. Otherwise, you kind of go back through the entire season and try and find the concepts, whether it be in the run game or the pass game, that are consistently good against them."

The Raiders have one of the worst offenses in the National Football League, if not the worst. Most of their issues are due to poor play and an offensive line hit with significant injuries. Las Vegas' offense has been unable to overcome a couple of injuries to some of its best offensive linemen.

Olson also noted that each week provides a different set of challenges. The Raiders' offense has struggled regardless of who their opponent is. This confirms that many of their struggles have more to do with them than their opponent. Olson knows the Raiders have an uphill battle on Sunday.

"Yeah, we talked about last week's defensive front. This week presents another significant challenge. They're playing very well up front, but each week we look at it. It was Myles Garrett the week before in Cleveland. So, every week presents a challenge, but this is a very good defensive front seven. And so, again, it presents as a big challenge,” Olson said.

