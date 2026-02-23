1 Potential Reunion for the Raiders' Consideration

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster needs all the help it can get.

Possible Raiders' Reunion?

The Raiders' offensive line was collectively one of the worst in the league this season, if not the worst. Las Vegas' front office must consider every reasonable way to improve the unit this offseason. They have the money to spend and several needs along the line.

Las Vegas could have a very simple way of doing so. The Raiders must not only spend the money it will take to add talent to the offensive line but also pick the right players. Big spending does not always equal success. The Raiders' front office must do its due diligence on the players they add.

Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) heads to the locker room after warming up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com recently released his list of the top free agents in the league this offseason. The Raiders should be in on many of the best offensive linemen available in free agency this season. Rosenthal believes a former Raiders offensive line is just that.

"[Jermaine] Eluemunor has improved from being a part-time player to one of the most consistent pass-protecting right tackles in football," Rosenthal said, as he ranked Eluemunor as the 23rd-best free agent available this offseason, regardless of position."

Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) takes the field to warm up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Eluemunor is set to enter his 10th season in the National Football League. He has appeared in nearly 120 games. He started in 76 of those games. Of his 76 starts, 34 have come with the Raiders. He has more seasons and more starts with the Raiders than any of the other three teams he has played for.

If the cost is reasonable, it seems to be a no-brainer that the Raiders should at least see if the veteran offensive lineman would consider a return. Adding Eluemunor would take much of the guesswork out of what the Raiders would be getting in return. Eluemunor can play left tackle, right tackle, and guard.

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) pass rushes against Las Vegas Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Glaze Can Still Contribute

The Raiders not only need an improved starting offensive line but also must improve the unit's depth. If the Raiders were to add Eluemunor or another starting-caliber tackle, it would only help current right tackle DJ Glaze improve. He would still likely see the field, as he can play multiple positions.

Las Vegas knows just how quickly a season can spiral out of control for a team that lacks talent and depth along the offensive line. Even if the Raiders add to the tackle position, Glaze would likely be a high-end reserve offensive lineman with over 30 starts under his belt.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

