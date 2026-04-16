Explaining 1 Recent Critical Move the Raiders Made

In terms of roster moves, the Las Vegas Raiders have arguably had the best offseason of any team in the National Football League. The Raiders entered the offseason with more roster needs than just about any other team and more money to spend in free agency than any other team.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek's Thoughts

Las Vegas used that money to fill some of its most pressing roster needs, adding multiple linebackers and offensive linemen. The Raiders also have Kirk Cousins, even as they plan to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Raiders still have a long way to go to fully rebuild their roster. However, they seem to be all-in on Mendoza, meaning they will do everything they can to properly develop him under Klint Kubiak. Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how Cousins is a part of that plan.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“He's played really good football in this league for a long time, and he went through, obviously, a challenging time early in his career, ends up in the same draft class as the second overall pick, and somehow he comes out of that on top. He's been able to do what he's done at different stops along the way,” Spytek said at the team’s pre-draft press conference.

“There's a high level of maturity there. There's an understanding of Klint's [Kubiak] offense that I think will help Aidan [O'Connell] and any other quarterbacks that join the group. He's won, he's hard working, he's detailed, he's smart, he's been a great teammate, the places he's been. We've all seen the videos of him with his teammates."

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

What Cousins' Addition Means

The Raiders' decision to add Cousins was another move that confirmed their front office and coaching staff are on the same page. This may not seem like a big deal, but that has not always been the case for the Raiders, even as recently as the 2025 season, which led to Pete Carroll's dismissal.

In Cousins, Las Vegas has a proven veteran who should be able to at least get them through a few games of the 2026 season, while Mendoza continues to develop. Cousins will help Mendoza on the field and in the classroom. Starting Cousins gives the Raiders' offense time to gel.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Instead of throwing Mendoza onto the field behind an offense with a new playcaller and new pieces on the roster, all learning a new scheme and playbook, the Raiders' front office signed Cousins, who has spent multiple seasons with Kubiak. On paper, it is a smart move for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas' decision to add Cousins was not groundbreaking by any means, but the Raiders do not need any groundbreaking moves at the moment. They need smart, precise moves that advance the roster in one way or another. The Cousins' signing is one of those moves.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images