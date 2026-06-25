Exploring Veteran Receiving Options for the Raiders

One of the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest offseason targets was to address their glaring areas of need from last season. All of their signings carried weight and helped make them a more competitive team in 2026.

If there's any critique to be had about Klint Kubiak's first offseason with the team, it's his apprehension to address their wide receiver room in a meaningful way. Outside of rookies and unproven younger receivers, what are some veteran options the Raiders can still explore if they want to?

Helping Out

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs is coming off a lone season with the New England Patriots , where he helped Drake Maye to a Super Bowl appearance. While it wasn't as impactful as it may have been with Josh Allen, I still believe in his ability to empower and boost younger quarterbacks.

It's hard to predict when Fernando Mendoza will make his first career start, if he'll ever see the field in his rookie season, but Diggs is a receiver who can make his job easier. There is the question of whether Diggs would want to spend the twilight of his career on a team far from serious playoff contention, but that's why there are multiple veteran receivers the Raiders can think about bringing in.

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If the Raiders aren't interested in bringing in a high-profile target, one fan-favorite alternative could be to bring back Hunter Renfrow and let him retire as a Raider. Admittedly, this signing would feel like when Pete Carroll signed Tyler Lockett last season. Kubiak doesn't have that same personal connection with Renfrow, so it's even less likely to happen.

However, I'd argue this would be an even better way to get in the good graces of Raider Nation in his first season as head coach. Ultimately, the product on the field is what matters the most, and I'm not going to lie and say Renfrow in 2026 will be an elite addition to their wide receiver corps.

Fan Favorite

November 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In Renfrow's defense, I do think he has more to offer beyond his on-field production. He was hailed as one of the premier route runners in his prime, and he could teach some of that to the Raiders' younger receivers.

He's a smaller receiver, and while he isn't the face of sustained high-level production, I do believe he can leave a positive impact on somebody like Tre Tucker, who matches up physically with him. These are just two options still on the market, but there are plenty of directions the Raiders can go if they want to bolster their receiving room even further.