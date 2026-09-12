Raiders Extend TE Michael Mayer: Why It’s a Gigantic Deal

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Miami Dolphins tomorrow to open the 2026 NFL regular season.

But don’t expect Raiders GM John Spytek to sip mimosas and relax; he continues his ways of “Spyteking” every day, 365 days a year.

Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What Happened

The team announced moments ago that they have signed TE Michael Mayer to a multi-year extension. Per a team source, the deal is for three years and worth $45 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

Mayer was the Raiders' second-round pick (35th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was widely considered the top tight end prospect in that draft, with a mid-first-round grade. At the time, his selection at No. 35 was considered a major draft coup by the Silver and Black.

Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I reported at the time, per a Raiders source in the room, that after selecting Mayer, the team’s draft war room erupted in cheers.

What It Means Now

Mayer started strong; as a rookie, he played in 14 games, including 12 starts. During that campaign, he caught 27 passes for 304 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In 2024, Mayer took a step back. He missed seven games after being placed by the Silver and Black on the non-football illness list.

In 2025, he missed four games because of injury. He caught 35 passes for 328 yards and one touchdown.

The story with Mayer is that, entering the final year of his rookie contract, he has shone all preseason. Since Klint Kubiak arrived, he has performed at the level the Raiders expected when a previous regime selected him.

Michael Mayer, Brock Bowers | Darrell CraigHarris,On SI

While it would be fair to say, based on perception, his career has been somewhat disappointing since he arrived, there is a very bright Silver (and Black) lining.

Because of his play and the comfort he and the new regime have, this contract demonstrates “Spyteking” at its best.

Klint Kubiak’s entire offensive philosophy is predicated on tight ends. Mayer will be featured this year, even when Brock Bowers returns, and with that production, his cost to re-sign would have gone up enormously.

Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, Sparts Illustrated

"Spyteking" not only got the young man on a long-term deal, but it also demonstrates how they got him on terms very favorable to the organization, as long as he produces, and clearly the franchise anticipates that. This type of move keeps the Raiders out of the salary-cap quandaries that have plagued them for years and lets Spytek send a clear message to his locker room that he prioritizes his guys. This contract, both for being proactive and for sending a message, is a gigantic big deal.

Kubiak’s Endorsement

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak doesn’t bloviate or pontificate. That said, on Friday, he was very forthright in his praise for Mayer.

Las Vegas Raiders Michael Mayer | | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I could go on and on about Mike [Michael Mayer]. He's a leader on our team."

This is great for Mayer and the Raiders, and it reflects all of John Spytek's decisions since ownership agreed to move on from Pete Carroll last December.

Watch My Exclusive Interview With Mayer From the Locker Room