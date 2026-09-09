Raiders’ Brock Bowers Injury: What No One Is Talking About

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders will begin the 2026 NFL season in earnest on Sunday, when they host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium for a 1:25 PM PT kickoff.

That is not the story.

The story is that the Silver and Black will be without superstar TE Brock Bowers.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Details

I learned earlier this week that Bowers was “probably not playing on Sunday,” per a team source. When I asked why, I was told, “nothing major, just a minor knee issue; may have to get something cleaned up.”

The team source went on to add, “If this was week ten, eleven, twelves and we were in a playoff hunt, I can guaranf***ingtee he would be out there.”

Klint Kubiak was asked about Bowers' status today before practice and said, "We're expecting to have all of our guys ready for Sunday."

Per the team’s reporting rules, I could not report it until the team commented.

Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Tuesday in Dallas with Dr. Daniel Cooper and now is expected to miss “a game or two”, league sources told @rapsheet and me. Bowers got banged up “a little in camp” and the injury was diagnosed last week and surgery… pic.twitter.com/42ANGHbYSC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2026

Adam Schefter, who works for ESPN (a media network partially owned by the NFL), reported it a short time ago.

Insight on Kubiak’s Response

Kubiak is not disingenuous or a liar. I stand by that. I reached out to a member of the organization about Kubiak’s response and my adamancy about him being a truthful man of integrity, and was told, “I agree with you, Klint [Kubiak] isn’t a liar. At the time he said that you all, I do not think he knew with certainty that Bowers would be out. He was hopefully expecting, but this was best scenario, and he was hopeful.”

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I asked the team source what he thought the timeline for a Bowers return was, and he told me, “I expect him back at New Orleans; that is my thought process.” Although this person is not a doctor, that timeline matches that of Schefter's, referenced above.

The Raiders fly to the Bayou to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, on September 27, 2026.

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

What This Really Means

Because the injury was presented to me in a way that, “If this was week ten, eleven, twelves and we were in a playoff hunt, I can guaranf***ing tee he would be out there,” tells us a lot.

Reading the tea leaves, the Raiders know this is a rebuilding season. What no one is talking about with Bowers, is the bigger deal.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This was a wise move by the Silver and Black to allow him to get better, essentially, and why take any unnecessary risks?

Bowers seems to be in the diamond lane, fast-tracking towards Canton, Ohio, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is entering year three. He is not a weight; he is a cornerstone of this rebuild. He is already the best tight end in the NFL, and a sure thing.

He doesn’t need reps; you know exactly what you have.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Let him get better, and let the team treat this season for what it is: a rebuilding campaign.

GM John Spytek, Kubiak, and the team’s excellent medical team made the absolute right call. It might not be the biggest injury in the world, but considering the season and the future, play it smart.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kudos to the Raiders leadership, who continue to show cohesion, continuity, coaching, complexity, and competency.

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